Ukraine Responds To Statements By Georgian Authorities About“Maidan Scenario”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expressed solidarity with the Georgian people and urged the Georgian to stop intimidating its citizens with the myth of so-called“Ukrainian scenario,” while implementing a“Belarusian scenario” in practice.

This statement was made in response to the ongoing escalation of the situation in Georgia, as noted in a commentary by Ukraine's Foreign Ministr y, reported by Ukrinform.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing human rights violations and the use of force against peaceful demonstrators in Georgia. Violence will not remain without consequences. The Georgian authorities must respect the fundamental right of their citizens to peaceful protest. Particularly, when the protests are driven by the government's decision to halt Georgia's progress towards EU membership, contrary to the European aspirations of the Georgian people," the Ministry stated.

The commentary also highlights the irony of Georgian authorities claiming that European integration is ongoing, while their actions suggest a pivot toward Moscow.

"Ukrainian politicians who once sought to derail Ukraine's path to the EU and steer it into Russia's orbit similarly claimed they were merely“pausing” rather than abandoning Ukraine's European integration. We strongly reject the persistent attempts of the Georgian authorities to involve Ukraine in internal political processes in their country. The Georgian government should stop intimidating its people with the myth of so-called“Ukrainian scenario”, while simultaneously implementing a“Belarusian scenario” in practice," the Ministry added.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its support for democratic reforms in Georgia and its continued European and Euro-Atlantic integration, aligning with the aspirations of the Georgian people.

"In this context, we express solidarity with our Georgian diplomat colleagues who have publicly opposed the decision of the Georgian government to withdraw EU accession negotiations from the agenda. We deeply understand the challenges faced by our Georgian colleagues, because in 2004 and 2014, at one of the most critical moments in Ukrainian history, the diplomatic service of Ukraine stood up for the democratic choice of the Ukrainian people, exemplifying professionalism, and civic courage. We are convinced that European integration is the key to stability, prosperity and strengthening of democratic institutions in Georgia, and we strive for a successful future for our peoples in the great European family. Our solidarity with the Georgian people remains unwavering," the Ministry emphasized.

As reported, on November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that Georgia is withdrawing from EU accession negotiations and suspending EU financial aid until 2028. This decision sparked public outrage, leading to mass protests in Tbilisi and other cities. Police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, with around 150 people arrested, including activists and journalists. Protests continue across the country.