Azercell Holds Cybersecurity Training For Elderly Citizens

The leading mobile operator of the country continues its efforts
to promote digital literacy and enhance online safety for
vulnerable groups. Thus, Azercell organized specialized
cybersecurity training for residents of a social service
institution for the elderly, demonstrating its commitment to
fostering a safer digital environment for all.
The training, delivered by experts from Azercell's Information
Security Department, focused on raising awareness about cyber
fraud, phishing attacks, and the tactics employed by online
fraudsters. Participants were educated on modern cyber-attack
methods and practical strategies to safeguard their personal data.
A dedicated Q&A session allowed attendees to receive tailored
advice and further clarifications on their concerns.
The event was held with the participation of "Azercell
Könüllüləri" (Azercell Volunteers), who actively engaged with
attendees and distributed thoughtful gifts to the program
participants.
Azercell remains actively engaged in initiatives to improve
digital security awareness among various social groups. The company
regularly conducts cybersecurity training for children, one of the
most vulnerable segments of society, and is committed to expanding
its reach and impact in this critical area.
