Presidio Announces Human-Centric AI Accelerators To Drive Strategic Outcomes

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading services and solutions provider, today announced Presidio HAI, a transformative approach designed to foster responsible AI adoption by combining human expertise and AI capabilities. The initial set of solutions include HAI Build and HAI Modernize, purpose-built to accelerate and streamline modern software development and application modernization. These solutions help organizations transform legacy systems and reduce development time.

“Presidio is redefining software development and technology modernization by creating a new standard for adopting AI that augments human potential, accelerates outcomes and drives innovation,” said Chris Cagnazzi, Chief Innovation Officer at Presidio.

HAI Build revolutionizes the software development lifecycle (SDLC) by integrating AI into every stage-from requirements gathering to code generation. By streamlining collaboration across teams and automating repetitive tasks, early results have demonstrated a 2x faster time-to-market.

“Full stack AI platforms like HAI empower developers and IT organizations to accelerate innovation. Presidio's solution blends AI with human talent to enhance speed, agility and performance on complex and time-consuming tasks,” said Arnal Dayaratna, Research Vice President, Software Development from IDC.

HAI Modernize empowers organizations to transform legacy monolithic systems to flexible, modular, and API-driven applications enabling rich user experiences. With its streamlined approach, HAI Modernize delivers faster, cost-effective transformations, enabling organizations to adopt microservices architectures up to four times faster than traditional methods. This results in accelerated innovation, reduced time-to-market, and a future-ready application landscape.

“HAI Modernize breaks the barriers of legacy systems, empowering businesses to innovate with speed and flexibility,” added Chris Cagnazzi.

HAI integrates seamlessly with leading hyper scalers AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. To learn more at AWS re:Invent, stop by booth #613 in the Expo Hall. For more details, visit .

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio's expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit .

