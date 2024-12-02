عربي


Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 48 2024


12/2/2024 9:17:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 48 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount
Accumulated until 22/11/2024 314,787 558.78 175,896,855
Monday, 25 November 2024 2,100 557.43 1,170,603
Tuesday, 26 November 2024 2,000 550.72 1,101,440
Wednesday, 27 November 2024 2,000 552.97 1,105,940
Thursday, 28 November 2024 2,200 558.09 1,227,798
Friday, 29 November 2024 1,800 556.59 1,001,862
In the period 25/11/2024 - 29/11/2024 10,100 555.21 5,607,643
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 29/11/2024 324,887 558.67 181,504,498
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,935,813 treasury shares corresponding to 7.74% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • 2024-12-02 FBM24-65 SBB-w48 ENG
  • SBB2024 Week 48

