Tom’S Watch Bar Brings Elevated Sports Viewing And Entertainment Experience To Indianapolis

DENVER, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom's Watch Bar , the rapidly expanding premier venue for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced the opening of its newest location in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. Located at 140 S. Illinois Street, steps away from Lucas Oil and Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the 10,000-square-foot venue is the 13th location for the Company as it continues its rapid expansion to deliver a unique game day experience to sports fans across the country.

Tom's Watch Bar continues to transform the sports-dining concept, taking an innovative approach to create a high-energy atmosphere with upscale menu items that replicates the excitement of being at a live stadium.

Amid a period of robust real estate activity in the city of Indianapolis, Tom's Watch Bar is proud to be part of efforts to revitalize the downtown area, opening its doors and offering a centralized spot for local and visiting fans to cheer on their favorite sports teams and professional athletes.

Capitalizing on sports' growing entertainment landscape, Tom's Watch Bar delivers an exceptional experience that serves the increasing demand from sports fans, driven by fantasy leagues, sports betting, and expanding sports categories, particularly for women's sports, including the WNBA. Its state-of-the-art audio-visual systems and customized sound technology ensure fans never miss a moment as leagues continue to expand their event days and engagement opportunities.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of Tom's Watch Bar in such an iconic sports town as Indianapolis, a perfect place for our unique approach to viewing and experiencing the excitement of game day,” said Brooks Schaden, Co-CEO of Tom's Watch Bar.“Our mission is to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests, replicating and rivaling in-person live games, from the camaraderie and competition felt across the venue to the incredible service and atmosphere delivered by our team members. Our innovative approach combines premium viewing technology with an elevated food and beverage program, creating an immersive atmosphere that appeals to both die-hard sports fans and casual viewers alike.”

At the core of Tom's Watch Bar's appeal is its immersive 360-degree viewing technology, featuring a central oversized "stadium" screen surrounded by 135 HD displays. The venue's audio system allows fans to tune into their preferred games, ensuring they never miss a moment of action. This addition to the Indianapolis sports scene comes at a time when sports consumption is at an all-time high, with digital viewership projected to reach 90 million Americans by 2025.

The Indianapolis Tom's Watch Bar features the biggest bar in Indiana. The venue includes operable windows that open to a large patio, perfect for enjoying the atmosphere of downtown Indianapolis. Guests can enjoy signature menu items, including Tom's Famous Prime Rib Dip, Poke Bowls and Pickle Brined Crispy Chicken, served through a unique service model that delivers food hot in under eight minutes and beverages cold in under three minutes.

Beyond its everyday sports viewing experience, Tom's Watch Bar Indianapolis also delivers a unique private event venue. Offering flexible seating arrangements, the space can accommodate groups of varying sizes, from intimate team gatherings to full-venue buyouts. Alumnae groups and loyal sports enthusiasts are regulars for viewing parties at Tom's Watch Bar.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience through its innovative“All the Sports, All the Time” concept. Featuring cutting-edge technology, premium food and beverage offerings, and an immersive atmosphere, Tom's Watch Bar is revolutionizing how fans experience sports. Currently operating 13 locations nationwide with aggressive expansion plans, the concept has proven successful across various markets, from major sports cities to entertainment districts.

