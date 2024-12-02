Oh, Johnny! Johnny Rockets Celebrates National Johnny Day With Free Shakes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnnys Everywhere Invited to Stop by Favorite Burger Brand to Celebrate Big Day

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets , the timeless, all-American burger brand, will once again celebrate National Johnny Day, Dec. 5 by handing out free, hand-spun shakes to all Johnnys (including variations such as Jonathan, Jon and Juan) across the country with any in-store purchase!

While Johnny Rockets has a special place in its heart for Johnnys, non-Johnnys can also score big on the day by enjoying the classic shakes that put Johnny Rockets on the map with a buy one, get one free shake offer. To take advantage of these unique deals, Johnnys need to show a valid ID at participating Johnny Rockets locations, while non-Johnnys can mention the promo in-store.

“We're excited to once again raise a glass – or a shake – to all the Johnnys,” says Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at FAT Brands . "Celebrating National Johnny Day underscores our brand's commitment to celebrating the little moments in life - everything is better with a hand-spun shake!”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain's timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

Variations of Johnny include Johnnie, John, Jon, Juan, Hans, Jan, Jean, Jonathan, Jonathon, Johnathan, Johnathon or any other variation. For more information on Johnny Rockets, please visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain's signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. For more information, visit .

