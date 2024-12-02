(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Study Finds Vessel Suppression Increases Reading Speeds for Chest CT

ClearReadTM CT from Riverain Technologies Improves Pulmonary Nodule Search Efficiency

ClearReadTM CT from Riverain Technologies Improves Pulmonary Nodule Search Efficiency

- Kevin Chorath, MD, resident, UW Department of RadiologyMIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- that suppresses vessels in chest CTs reduced resident and attending radiologists' reading times by 6.9 and 1.4 minutes, respectively, in a study presented at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting. The study used ClearRead CT Vessel Suppression by Riverain Technologies and demonstrated faster chest CT reading times for identifying pulmonary nodules.“This study highlights the benefits of ClearRead CT in terms of increased reading efficiency when radiologists have an unimpaired view of a chest CT,” said Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies.“Our AI-powered ClearRead technology provides a clear view of the lungs, so radiologists can identify actionable pulmonary nodules faster and sooner.”The study, led by radiology researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine, found the average time from study opening to closing decreased significantly, from 19.1 minutes to 12.2 minutes when using vessel suppression technology and from 6.6 minutes to 5.2 minutes for radiology attendings in a primarily oncology patient population.“The detection of pulmonary nodules on CT chest scans is a critical yet time-consuming component of quality patient care. Using real-world radiology workflows, we found that Riverain's vessel suppression technology reduced reading times for both residents and attending physicians,” said Kevin Chorath, MD, a resident in the UW School of Medicine's Department of Radiology.Powered by advanced machine learning and modeling, Riverain's patented, FDA-cleared ClearRead software tools are deployed across academic medical centers, veterans' hospitals, and radiology groups.Disclaimer: The study was done independently by the University of Washington and does not imply an endorsement or promotion of Riverain Technologies' products. No compensation was received by UW Medicine researchers for the study or its presentation at RSNA.About Riverain TechnologiesRiverain Technologies is dedicated to transforming the field of radiology by addressing and eliminating delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses. As relentless innovators, Riverain empowers healthcare providers by streamlining diagnostic workflows, enhancing detection accuracy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to advancing cardiothoracic care, Riverain Technologies is shaping the future of diagnostic excellence. For more information:

Mandy Bayman

Riverain Technologies

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.