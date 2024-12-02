Emerging Technologies In Tempered Glass Market In Glob: Innovations And Future Prospects By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tempered glass market generated $47.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $93.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Download Sample PDF (180 Pages PDF with Insights):Escalating demand from the automotive sector and increase in demand for tempered glass from the construction sector drive the growth of the global tempered glass market. However, government rules and regulations restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge in penetration of smart consumer electronics presents new opportunities in the future.Leading players of the global tempered glass market analyzed in the research include Abrisa Technology, AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries, Gentex Corporation, Koch Industries Inc., NorthGlass, Press Glass Holding SA., Saint Gobain, and Vitro.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:Key Findings Of StudyThe construction segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share of 57.5% in 2020, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :The report offers detailed segmentation of the global tempered glass market based end use industry and region.Based on end use industry, the construction segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.Access Full Summary Report:Related Reports:Advanced Glass Market :Glass Substrate Market :Glass Additive Market :Glass Ceramics Market :Access Full Summary Report:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

