Safe House Project Honors ATI's Legacy, Strengthens Community-Based Prevention, And Broadens Its Suite Of Holistic Anti-Trafficking Resources

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, Safe House Project (SHP) is excited to announce its of Anti-Trafficking International (ATI), a respected leader in trafficking prevention, education, and advocacy. For over a decade, ATI has empowered communities and individuals to prevent human trafficking, and its flagship Just Ask Prevention Curriculum has reached over 250,000 students each year. Through this partnership, SHP honors ATI's legacy and enthusiastically expands its own mission to help communities prevent trafficking, identify victims, and empower survivors to find healing and freedom.

"Today marks a monumental step in strengthening our commitment to eradicating human trafficking across the U.S.," shared Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project. "ATI has been a trailblazer in prevention education. We are deeply honored to carry forward their impactful work, extending our combined resources to help more communities take a holistic stand against trafficking. Together, we unite around a vision where prevention, identification, and survivor support work seamlessly to create trafficking-free futures."

Founded by Detective Bill Woolf in 2013, ATI has profoundly impacted anti-trafficking education through community empowerment by addressing root causes and teaching community members how to recognize and prevent trafficking. As SHP integrates ATI's Just Ask Prevention Curriculum into its broader suite of services, communities will gain unprecedented access to training that both prevents trafficking and equips individuals to respond effectively when trafficking is suspected.

This acquisition reflects SHP's deep commitment to uniting communities against trafficking with a holistic approach that bridges the gaps in training, prevention, and survivor care. Now, with ATI's renowned curriculum, Safe House Project's network will bring the knowledge to protect even more children and young adults, building on ATI's strong foundation and expanding its reach to millions.

Founded with a mission to eradicate human trafficking, Safe House Project is a national leader in training, identifying, and providing restorative care for trafficking survivors. Through initiatives that range from prevention and community education to survivor placement in safe housing, SHP has directly impacted thousands of lives, empowering survivors to heal and rebuild. With the acquisition of ATI, SHP is set to strengthen its national presence, bringing together survivor care and a robust prevention framework that will transform communities across the country.

