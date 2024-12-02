عربي


SS&C To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences


12/2/2024 9:01:40 AM

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC ), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced Bill Stone, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global technology and AI conference at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 at 12:15 PM MT.

SS&C also announced Brian Schell, Chief Financial Officer, will present at The nasdaq 51st Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley, at The May Fair Hotel in London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, December 10th at 3:00 PM GMT.

About SS&C Technologies
 SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

