Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Size To Reach $116.96 Billion By 2034, Witnessing A CAGR Of 26.8%| Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The programmatic advertising is growing thanks to the significant rise in digital advertising caused by continuous globalization of Internet access. New York,USA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview: The market size of programmatic advertising platform market was valued at USD 10.87 billion in 2024. The market is expected to rise from USD 13.77 billion in 2025 to USD 116.96 billion by 2034, displaying a CAGR of 26.8% from 2025 to 2034. Market Introduction: What is Programmatic Advertising Platform Market? The process of using marketing technology to automate media buying and digital ad creation is known as programmatic advertising. Programmatic advertising platforms purchase, sell, and manage digital advertising through automation and software. To guarantee appropriate ad placements and effective budget utilization, they process data in real time. This minimizes errors, expedites campaign deployment, and lessens the need for human intervention, freeing up advertisers to concentrate on strategy and creative elements. Publishers are adopting programmatic native advertising primarily because, in comparison to other ad formats and platforms, this ad space may be less impacted by ad blockers. Additionally, it gives marketers more time to use programmatic techniques to optimize and improve ads in order to achieve campaign success. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: Market Report Scope and Attributes

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2025 USD 10.87 Billion Market value by 2034 USD 116.96 Billion CAGR 26.8% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Major Players in Programmatic Advertising Platform Market:

Important market developments include new product launches, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, increased investments, and cooperation with other organizations. Market participants are also engaging in a range of strategic activities to broaden their global presence. A few of the major players involved in the market are:



Adobe Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Criteo

Flutter Media Private Limited

Google LLC

Magnite Inc.

MediaMath Inc.

NextRoll, Inc.

PubMatic

Rocket Fuel Inc.

ROKU, INC

Netflix

The Trade Desk, Inc.

Xandr (Microsoft Advertising) Yahoo Inc.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

Market Growth Driver and Opportunities:



SMEs' Growing Adoption: Programmatic advertising is becoming more and more popular among small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) because of its targeted approach, affordability, and scalability. Programmatic platforms decentralize sophisticated advertising strategies for smaller businesses by empowering them to carry out targeted advertising campaigns without the need for large marketing teams or significant budgets. The market as a whole grows stronger and more dynamic as SMEs use programmatic advertising to meet a wider range of consumer preferences and business needs. Growth of Social Media Platforms: Because of their large user bases and sophisticated targeting features, social media platforms have become a vital digital advertising channel. This is improved by programmatic advertising, which makes use of real-time bidding to allow advertisers to place highly targeted advertisements on these platforms.

As a result, the market's need for programmatic advertising platforms has increased due to the rise in social media users.

Regional Overview:

North America accounted for a pretty large portion of the market for programmatic advertising platforms in 2024. The digital ecosystem in North America, especially the US, is very advanced, with high internet penetration and cutting-edge infrastructure.

Throughout the forecast period, the Asia Pacific programmatic advertising platform market is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate. Consumer spending on digital services and goods is on the rise due to the expanding middle class in nations like China, India, and Southeast Asia.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2034)



Cloud-based On-premises

By Pricing Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2034)



CPM (Cost Per Mile)

CPC (Cost Per Click)

CPV (Cost Per View) Others

By Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2034)



Demand-Side Platform (DSP)

Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Ad Exchange

By Ad Format Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2034)



Display Advertising

Video Advertising

Mobile Advertising Native Advertising

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2034)



Advertisers & Publishers

Media Buyers

Data Management Platform (DMP) Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2034)



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Cartridge Filling System Market

Heat Pump Market

Prompt Engineering Market

Recycling Water Filtration Market

Filtration and Drying Equipment Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter