Itmethods Announces Strategic Partnership With Circleci To Launch Its AWS Integrated Devops Toolchain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New offering will provide enterprises with a best-of-breed DevOps solution.

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

iTMethods, a leading provider of DevOps and AI/ML solutions , has announced a strategic partnership with CircleCI, a continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform. Together, they will deliver a seamless, end-to-end solution for optimizing software development and delivery processes.

iTMethods Inc.

CircleCI

Continue Reading

The AWS Integrated DevOps Toolchain leverages CircleCI's best-in-class CI/CD capabilities to streamline the entire software delivery lifecycle from development through deployment. As a result, organizations can build, test, and deploy code changes faster and more reliably while scaling their DevOps practices, boosting productivity, and reducing operational complexity.

"We're excited to partner with CircleCI to further strengthen our offering," said Paul Goldman, CEO of iTMethods. "This partnership allows us to offer an industry-leading CI/CD platform combined with our expertise in cloud infrastructure and DevOps practices. Together, we're empowering enterprises to innovate at scale while maintaining high standards of security, compliance, and efficiency."

Key benefits of the AWS Integrated DevOps Toolchain include:



Accelerated Software Delivery – Streamlined CI/CD processes reduce cycle times, enabling faster feature delivery and innovation.

Improved Code Quality and Reliability

– Automated testing and integration processes ensure that code is robust and ready for production, reducing the likelihood of errors in deployment.

Enhanced Security and Compliance

– Built-in security protocols and compliance features align with enterprise standards and regulations, helping organizations mitigate risks associated with software releases.

Seamless AWS Integration – Enables organizations to fully utilize the platform's robust cloud infrastructure. Scalability to Meet Enterprise Demands

– The toolchain is designed to offer flexibility to scale with business growth and handle increasing development needs.

To support this launch, iTMethods is offering a complimentary DevOps Toolchain Assessment

to help organizations optimize workflows and eliminate inefficiencies.

Tom Trahan, Senior Vice President at CircleCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're excited to join forces with iTMethods to offer a comprehensive, integrated DevOps solution that propels businesses to achieve greater velocity and scalability. Our complementary expertise in CI/CD and cloud infrastructure empowers enterprises to successfully tackle the challenges in their software delivery processes that have held them back."

Contact iTMethods today to explore how the AWS Integrated DevOps Toolchain can transform your software development processes. For more information, email [email protected] .

About iTMethods

iTMethods empowers enterprises to securely develop, release, and operate software at scale by integrating and optimizing best-in-class DevOps tools and technologies on their robust managed platform. With over two decades of experience and certifications including AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) and SOC 2 Type 2, iTMethods ensures high standards of security, performance, and reliability.

About CircleCI

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. Trusted by top engineering teams worldwide, CircleCI offers intelligent automation tools that radically reduce the time from idea to execution, enabling teams to build and release software faster and more reliably.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ava Nguyen

[email protected]

(877) 533-8876

SOURCE iTMethods Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED