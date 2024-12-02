Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule For December 2024
Date
12/2/2024 8:46:17 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc . (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for December 2024:
Oppenheimer Midwest Virtual Summit
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Conducting meetings throughout the day
Northland Virtual Growth Conference
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Conducting meetings throughout the day
About Bel
Bel ( ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.
Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
...
Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339
MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108946606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.