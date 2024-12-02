Usdx.Money Secures $45M New Financing At $275M Valuation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





HONG KONG, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

, a stablecoin infrastructure project, announced it has raised $45 million in the latest round of financing. The round puts the project's valuation at $275 million. Investors for this round includewith a portion of the investments made in the form of warrants. Its pre-existing investors areandaims to build the next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, with USDX as its first stablecoin product. After concluding a successful funding round, is accelerating its ecosystem efforts for increased adoption of USDX, with a focus on:



USDX liquidity : bootstrapping USDX liquidity in leading DEXs, including Pancakeswap, Uniswap, Balancer, and Curve

DeFi integration : integrating USDX as collateral in various DeFi money market and perpetual protocols

Innovative payout model : providing non-correlated dollar payouts for USDX users

Stablecoin infrastructure : enabling other stablecoin issuers to leverage infrastructure Payment rails : providing alternative payment service for the underserved population



About is a secure, decentralized, and bankless synthetic stablecoin issuer, dedicated to building the next generation of stablecoin infrastructure. By connecting decentralized finance (DeFi), centralized finance (CeFi), and traditional finance (TradFi), provides efficient and stable financial solutions to meet the diverse needs of its users.

About the support team

is powered by Stables Labs and is committed to driving rapid growth in the stablecoin space through innovative technologies and proven solutions.

For more information, users can visit .

