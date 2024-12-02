Flax Protein Powder Market Is Estimated To Reach $61.7 Billion In 2034, Expanding At A CAGR Of 5.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surging Consumption of Flax Protein Powder for its Rich Content of Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the newly published report by Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Flax Protein Powder Market is estimated to reach US$ 36.81 billion in 2024 and escalate at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2034.

Worldwide demand for flax protein powder is rising due to its several uses and advantages. Athletes, vegetarians, and health-conscious customers are all becoming increasingly interested in this plant-based form of protein. Its high-quality protein content, high level of dietary fiber, and rich omega-3 fatty acid content are the reasons behind increased appeal. There are several uses for the powder, including in smoothies to increase protein, as an ingredient in baking, or even as a vegan alternative to eggs. It is the perfect complement to a variety of dishes because of its mild flavor and smooth texture, which do not change the consistency or taste. Flax protein's attractiveness is further enhanced by its possible health advantages, which include blood sugar management and cholesterol reduction.

Flax's ecologically friendly farming methods are drawing in customers who care about the environment as sustainability becomes a major concern. The combination of flax protein powder's nutritional content, adaptability, and sustainability is bringing it to the forefront of the world's health food industry.

The global flax protein powder market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 7 billion by the end of 2034. North America is evaluated to account for a 24.3% share of the global market by 2034.

The East Asia market for flax protein powder is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034. Sales of flax protein powder in Mexico are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2034. Japan is evaluated to account for a market share of 4% in East Asia by 2034. Sales of golden flaxseed are approximated to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

“Flax protein is generally well-tolerated and easily digestible for most people thus becoming a major part of meals and diets,” says Fact.MR analyst.

The Key Players in the Flax Protein Powder industry include Glanbia plc; Clearspring Ltd.; Austrade Inc.; Natunola; Leader Foods OY; THINKITDRINKIT; All Organic Treasures GmbH; Omega Protein Corporation; Organica Vita Ltd; Quadra Chemicals Ltd.

To stay ahead of the competition, major companies in the flax protein powder market are always launching new goods including plant protein components and protein supplements.

Beginning on August 20, 2024 , the tasty, healthful, and portable protein products that the socially conscious corporation StarKist Co. sells will be accessible via a brand-new, innovative campaign called "Flex with StarKist." This campaign, which is supported by award-winning choreographer, dancer, and performer Derek Hough and StarKist's iconic mascot Charlie the Tuna, aims to inspire consumers to share their accomplishments and special moments-all of which are driven by a healthy, protein-rich diet.

In this new market analysis, Fact.MR offers comprehensive information on the pricing points of major flax protein powder producers located worldwide, as well as sales growth, production capacity, and potential technological expansion.

Improvement in the Processing Methods Proving to be Profitable for Market Players:

The taste and texture of the powder have greatly improved because of advanced processing processes, allaying earlier worries about grittiness and strong tastes. These improvements have increased its use in culinary items, including plant-based meat substitutes and protein bars. Advances in biotechnology have improved the protein's profile of amino acids and digestibility, making it a more complete supply of protein. Athletes and fitness fanatics looking for premium plant proteins have been drawn to this. Furthermore, the stability of flax's omega-3 fatty acids is enhanced by novel microencapsulation techniques, prolonging its shelf life and maintaining nutritional value.

Through creative mixing with other plant proteins and useful substances, certain health advantages, including immune support and gastrointestinal health, are now targeted with tailored formulations. The attractiveness of flax protein is growing because of these customized products that are conquering niche markets. These developments place flax protein powder as a leader in the changing plant-based protein market as customers look for more nutrient-dense and sustainable diets.

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the flax protein powder market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), end use (supplements, energy & sports nutrition, dairy products, beverages, bakery & confectionery, convenience food, personal care products), and source (brown flaxseed, golden flaxseed), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Global Protein Supplements Market is classified into sports nutrition and functional foods. Sports nutrition is predicted to hold more than 65% of the total revenue.

Non-Fish Omega 3 Supplements in capsule form are projected to witness significant growth, as they have grown at a CAGR of 8% from 2018 to 2022 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for Food Fiber is expected to be driven by innovations in the production process and the enormous potential for dietary fibers to be used in a variety of food products.

Mushroom Powder Market are expanding their production lines to add different varieties and formulas such as specialized or blends to gain traction from more consumers. Several companies are focusing on branding and marketing activities to increase the profitability and appeal of mushroom powder.

Plant-Based Protein Supplements is forecast to grow in the coming years due to the increased consumer awareness brought about by the use of eye-catching packaging techniques.

