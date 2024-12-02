EIN Presswire's Annual Year End Special On Press Release Distribution Packages To Run For Entire Month Of December

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lock in savings by receiving bonus press release credits with the purchase of a package.

- David Rothstein, CEO & Founder of NewsmaticsWASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Do you have news to share before the end of the year or anticipate big announcements in 2025? Now is the time to lock in savings on press release distribution packages from EIN Presswire.Their annual Year End Special runs from December 1 to 31, offering the best value available all year, so stock up and buy in bulk. New and established customers can take advantage of this promotion.EIN Presswire's Pro+ package usually includes five press releases, but this December, customers can receive an additional three releases-absolutely free. This special offer lowers the cost to just $49.87 per release, giving you an impressive 37% discount.If you have even more releases to distribute, the 30 press release Corporate Plan (usually 25 releases) is for you. For $999, the Year End Special includes five bonus releases for FREE and each release is only $33.30 each. That's nearly 17% in savings.“Our Year End Special is one way we show appreciation to our loyal customers and welcome new clients on board,” said David Rothstein , CEO & Founder of Newsmatics, which is the parent company of EIN Presswire.“No competitor offers comparable distribution at our price point. We are truly disrupting the press release distribution market.”All press release credits expire 12 months from the date of purchase. Established customers with remaining credits and unused expired credits who take advantage of the Year End Special will be given the courtesy of having these unused credits automatically rolled over into the new expiration date.So far in 2024, more than 150,000 releases were distributed using EIN Presswire, making it one of the leading press release distribution services globally. Its affordability offers businesses, individuals, and non-profits a cost-effective way to share their news and stories with a widespread audience.Each feature-rich press release distributed using EIN Presswire reaches a potential audience of nearly 200 million readers. Releases appear on more than 200,000 EIN Newswires, AP News, 115+ U.S. TV station websites (ABC, NBC, CBS, CW and FOX affiliates), Benzinga, Google News, Bloomberg Terminals, 3,900 Affinity Group Publishing publications, and much more. Unlike competitors, EIN Presswire combines a press release distribution service with media monitoring and RSS feeds that are used worldwide by journalists, professionals, and businesses. EIN Presswire also provides clients with contact details to targeted publications and links to easily push releases onto social media platforms. Each feature-rich press release includes up to 2,500 words, three links, three embedded images, and one embedded video, which helps boost SEO.To lock in savings from now until December 31, click here . If you have any questions, EIN Presswire can be reached at +1 (202) 335-3939 in the United States and +44 78 2202 3939 in Europe.ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics' workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">newsmatics.ABOUT EIN PRESSWIREEIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.

David Rothstein

Newsmatics

+1 202-335-9494

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Reach Millions With One Click

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.