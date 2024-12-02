Increasing Incidence Of Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Driver Of Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Devices Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

What Is The Current Market Size And Predicted Growth Rate For Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Devices?

The gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market size has demonstrated a robust growth in recent years. Moving up from $0.84 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $0.9 billion in 2024, this sector is projected to perform at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Factors such as ageing population, certain lifestyle factors, evolving healthcare infrastructure, incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, and advances in endoscopy have contributed to this growth during the historic period.

What Are The Growth Forecasts for The Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Devices Market?

Projected to ascend to $1.2 billion by 2028, the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market is poised for a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This forecasted growth can be attributed to factors such as a focus on patient-centred care, regulatory changes and improvements, increased usage of telemedicine and remote consultations, rising gastrointestinal disorders, and healthcare investment.

What Are The Main Factors Driving The Market Growth?

A significant factor contributing to the growth of the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market during the forecast period is the increasing incidence of upper gastrointestinal bleeding. This condition typically affects the esophagus, stomach, or the upper part of the small intestine and can be caused by peptic ulcers, esophagitis, enteritis, gastritis, cancer, among other causes.

For instance, data from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in the UK suggests that the incidence of acute upper GI bleeding ranges from 84-172 per 100,000 of the population per year. Additionally, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine - National Institutes of Health in 2023, in-hospital mortality rates for upper GI bleeds hover around 10%, a percentage that remains consistent up to one month following hospitalization for a GI bleed. Over a longer term, around three years after admission, mortality rates from all causes approach 37%.

Who Are The Key Players In This Sector?

Industry leaders dominating the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market include CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, US Medical Innovations, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Steris plc., Pfizer Inc., Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Pentax Medical, Merit Medical Systems, Teleflex Incorporated, AngioDynamics, BTG International Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast A/S, Hollister Incorporated, Wellspect HealthCare, C. R. Bard Inc., EndoChoice Holdings Inc., GI Supply Inc., Hemostasis LLC.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market has been segmented into:

1 By Product: Endoscopic Thermal Devices, Other Products,

2 By GI Tract Division: Upper GI Tract, Lower GI Tract,

3 By End User: Hospitals Or Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-users.

Which Regions Dominate This Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market report includes local insights from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

