Fuel Cell Global Market Report 2024: Comprehensive Analysis And Future Growth Projections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fuel Cell Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

Over the past few years, the fuel cell market size has grown exponentially. The market is predicted to grow from $5.11 billion in 2023 to $6.6 billion in 2024, equating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 29.2%. The historic growth of the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as government subsidies and incentives, environmental regulations, global energy demand, grid modernization, and economic growth.

What is the Expected Growth Rate and Market Size of the Fuel Cell Market by 2028?

Considering future trends and market stimuli, the fuel cell market size is projected to undergo a significant expansion, reaching $17.32 billion in 2028 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.3%. The growth in the forecast period is anticipated to be influenced by the rising demand for low-emission vehicles, increasing electrification of transport, the development of hydrogen infrastructure, and growth in data centers.

For a detailed insight into the market, checkout the Sample Report:

What are the Key Drivers for the Growth of the Fuel Cell Market?

The primary driver for the fuel cell market growth is the increasing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Greenhouse gases can absorb the infrared radiation emitted from Earth's surface and reradiate it back to the surface, which contributes to global warming phenomena. Like electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles FCVs are zero-emission vehicles that do not emit any smog-related or greenhouse gases. For instance, data released by the government of the Netherlands indicates that the Climate Act calls for a 49% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a 95% reduction by 2050. Therefore, this global focus on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions will significantly propel the growth of the fuel cell market.

Who are the Major Players Operating in the Fuel Cell Market?

The fuel cell market comprises several key players, including Ballard Power Systems Inc., Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, AFC Energy PLC., FuelCell Energy Inc., SFC Energy AG, Pragma Industries SAS, Cummins Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc., Solidpower S.p.A., Convion Oy, Hydrogenics Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Plug Power Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Bloom Energy Corporation, Intelligent Energy Holdings PLC, Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Altergy Systems Inc., Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited, ClearEdge Power Inc., Elcore GmbH, GenCell Energy, H2 Logic A/S, ITM Power PLC, Jadoo Power Systems Inc., MyFC AB.

For further information on the entire report, visit:

What Current Trends are Impacting the Fuel Cell Market?

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are emerging as a key trend in the fuel cell market. Major companies are leveraging these alliances to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Eaton's Vehicle Group, an Ireland-based power management company, partnered with Ballard Fuel Cell Systems and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. This partnership led to Eaton's Vehicle Group obtaining funding from the US Department of Energy to develop highly efficient hydrogen fuel cells suitable for heavy-duty machinery. In April 2022, Alstom, a France-based transport system developer, partnered with Engie SA to devise renewable hydrogen logistics and refueling solutions for a fuel cell system capable of powering electric locomotives on non-electrified sections of the railway network.

How is the Fuel Cell Market Segmented?

The fuel cell market covered in this report is segmented by:

1 Type: Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells PEM, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells MCFC, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells PAFC, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells SOFC, Direct Methanol Fuel Cells DMFC, Other Types.

2 Application: Portable, Stationary, Transport.

3 End User: Commercial and Industrial, Data Centres, Transportation, Military and Defense, Utilities and Government, Other End Users.

What are the Regional Insights into the Fuel Cell Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the fuel cells market as of 2023. Other regions covered in the fuel cell market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electric Commercial Vehicles Global Market Report 2024

Renewable Energy Global Market Report 2024

Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2024

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.