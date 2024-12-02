Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $4.7 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Testing Kits Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Food Testing Kits Market By 2024?

The food testing kits market has seen brisk growth in recent years and is forecast to grow from $2.84 billion in 2023 to $3.14 billion in 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This surge during the historical period can be associated with rising food safety concerns, regulatory compliance, increased consumer awareness, globalization of the food supply chain, and foodborne outbreaks.

Get a Detailed Overview of The Food Testing Kits Market:



Food Testing Kits Market Growth: What To Expect In The Coming Years?

The food testing kits market is predicted to experience a remarkable growth in the near future. It is projected to reach $4.72 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.8%. This expansion during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on clean labels and non-gmo verification, accelerated testing methods, regulatory rigidity, customization and multiplexing, and investment in the food industry.

Pre-book a copy of the report to follow the trends and forecasts:



So, What Is Fueling the Growth of the Food Testing Kits Market?

Increasing cases of foodborne illness are expected to drive the growth of the food testing kits market. Foodborne illness, a condition caused by the consumption of contaminated food or drink, can potentially be reduced with the use of food testing kits. The Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network FoodNet, a US-based organization that provides food safety policies, predicts that there will be 25,479 instances of foodborne disease, 5,981 hospitalizations, and 170 deaths due to eight pathogens in the United States in 2022 alone. This rise in cases has shifted focus towards food safety, thus contributing to the growth of the food testing kits market.

Who Are The Key Players in The Food Testing Kits Market?

Leading companies operating in the food testing kits market encompass Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMérieux SA, EnviroLogix Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA Merck Millipore, Neogen Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Romer Labs Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Erber Group, DNA Diagnostic A/S, Elabscience Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Creative Diagnostics, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., TÜV NORD GROUP, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Luminex Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Hygiena LLC, Charm Sciences Inc., Bruker Corporation, FOSS A/S, IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends in The Food Testing Kits Market?

Technological advancements are key trends gaining traction in the food testing kits market. An emerging technology in this space, Rapid Analytical Food Testing kits RAFT, enables users to run detection tests for food pathogens, allergens, adulterants, pesticide residues, antibiotics/drug residues, and other harmful toxins contaminating food products. These kits assure users of their food quality and protect them from potential illnesses. An example of this is Eurofins Technologies, a Hungary-based supplier of testing kits and systems for laboratory analyses, which launched the SENSIStrip Allergen product range in December 2020. The SENSIStrip Allergen kits are immunoassay-based, easy to use, and fast tests requiring only a short incubation time, ensuring adequate allergy management at various stages of the food manufacturing process.

So, How Is The Food Testing Kits Market Segmented?

The food testing kits market has been segmented based on the following criteria:

1 By Technology: PCR-based, Immunoassay-based, Enzyme Substrate-based

2 By Target Tested: Pathogens, Meat Species, GMOs, Allergens, Mycotoxins, Other Target Tested

3 By Sample: Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Dairy Products, Packaged Food, Fruits, and Vegetable, Cereals, Grains, and Pulses, Nuts, Seeds, and Spices, Other Samples

What Are The Regional Insights On The Food Testing Kits Market?

North America had the largest share in the food testing kits market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Household Appliances Global Market Report 2024

Mass Spectrometry Global Market Report 2024

Microbial Identification Methods Global Market Report 2024

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.