Threat Hunting Market Projected To Surpass US$ 12.92 Billion Forecast By 2034, Witnessing 14.5% CAGR Growth

Threat Hunting Market

A notable surge in transactions, especially within and banking, poses a rise in threats and is driving demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our threat hunting market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.Polaris Market Research's latest report, titled "Threat Hunting Market ,” 2025-2034. The report covers key success factors, market performance, risk factors, project costs and economics, expected ROI, and profit margins. The global market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 12.92 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.Market Introduction:Threat hunting, also acknowledged as cyber threat hunting, is a dynamic perspective to recognizing formerly undivulged or continuing non-refined menaces within a firm's network. It is critical because modern menaces can surpass mechanized cybersecurity. Albeit mechanized security instruments and tier 1 and 2 security operation centre observers should be capable of handling approximately 80% of threats, one yet needs to be anxious about enduring 20%.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01There is also an involvement of modern menaces that can generate notable injury. Provided sufficient time and resources, they will burgle any framework and circumvent perception for up to 280 days on average. The surge in employee menaces, where workers or dependent persons purposely or unintentionally generate harm concentrate the requirement for more progressive menace discernment potential pushing the threat hunting market demand.Market Drivers and Opportunities:Protection of Treasured Data: Treasured data involving intellectual property, financial documentation, consumer data, and personal recognition details is a foremost objective for cybercriminals. To fight these menaces, firms need progressive threat hunting solutions to carefully recognize and offset possible menaces that endanger these susceptible details. The escalating identification of the importance of motivated cybersecurity policy in corporate and government territory is boosting the demand for threat hunting market growth.Growing Cases of Cyber Threats: The growing cases of cyber menace and ambush have caused an escalated demand for threat hunting. The 2023 Annual Data Breach Report chronicled a 78% rise in 2023 as contrasted to 2022, rendering contemporary data for the ITRC and depicting a 72% surge from the former high in 2021.Strict Cybersecurity Directives: Governments are applying and administering stringent cybersecurity directives that need firms to foresightedly safeguard against cyber menaces and exhibit their capacity to inspect and answer to assaults. This escalates the demand for threat hunting solutions.Key Companies in the Threat Hunting MarKet:.Capgemini.CrowdStrike.Cynet.Eviden.IBM.Kaspersky.Palo Alto Networks.Rapid 7.Sangfor.SecureWork.Solidworks.Trend Micro.Trustwave.Verizon.VMwareRequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Segmental Analysis:.The threat hunting market segmentation is based on deployment mode, offering, threat type, organization size, vertical, and region..By vertical analysis, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment held the largest market share. This is due to it handling an extensive proportion of susceptible financial data, rendering it a leading objective for cybercriminals. To protect this data from violation and stealing, threat hunting solutions are important..By deployment mode, the cloud segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to businesses swiftly acquiring cloud services due to their capacity to progress speedily, their adaptability, and their economy. With the relocation of more functions and data to the cloud, there is a crucial requirement for robust security measures.Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the threat hunting market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the elevated existence of progressive and complex cyber-attacks. Cybercriminals and state-subsidized actors frequently aim at an assorted gamut of establishments such as businesses, government organizations, and important frameworks using progressive tactics to violate defenses and purloin susceptible data.Asia Pacific: Asia pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's notable digital alteration, recognized by the escalating absorption of digital technologies and online services, is fueling the regional market expansion.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the threat hunting market?The market size was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.92 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the threat hunting market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2025-2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which vertical led the market in 2024?The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) category dominated the market in 2024.Browse PMR's Threat Hunting Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Projected Growth: Threat Hunting Market Size to Reach USD 12.92 Billion by 2034 at 14.5% CAGRBrowse More Research Reports:Autonomous Networks Market:Analytics as a Service Market:Software-defined Anything (SDx) Market:Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Market:Data Center Power Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 