In honor of Giving Tuesday, the tailored nutrition brand showcases its steadfast commitment to championing the ongoing education of veterinary professionals

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin , a global leader in pet nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, is partnering with VCA Charities, the charitable arm of VCA Animal Hospitals, in recognition of Giving Tuesday to provide an in-kind donation of 2,500 bags of product in honor of the graduates who successfully completed the Royal

Canin Pet Nutrition Advisor Program (PNAP). The donation will support VCA Charities' Fighting Hometown Hunger grant program, which provides meals to pet food pantries and shelter partners in local communities across the United States.

Royal Canin Supports VCA Charities in Celebration of Pet Nutrition Advisor Program

Created by Royal Canin to attract, develop, and retain Credentialed Veterinary Technicians (CrVTs), PNAP provides a continuing education curriculum covering nutritional truths, how to read a pet food label, nutritional assessment and advanced condition-based education. Since the program began in 2019, it has garnered a 4.8 out of 5-star overall experience rating, with 94% of learners strongly agreeing that they feel more confident in making an informed nutrition recommendation to pet owners.

"The PNAP program empowers Credentialed Veterinary Technicians to take the lead in pet nutrition, equipping them with the tools to drive better health outcomes through education and effective communication," said Brianne Morrow, LVT, VTS (Nutrition). "With the support of Royal Canin and VCA Charities, we are fostering a sustainable pipeline of skilled veterinary professionals dedicated to advancing pet health and their own development."

Royal Canin remains committed to creating A Better World for Pets, and empowering and educating CrVTs

plays a crucial role in the future of the veterinary profession. The PNAP program consists of two learning levels: the foundations level with five hours of learning for five hours of RACE CE and the advanced level with five and a half hours of learning for five and a half hours of RACE CE. CE eligibility varies by state.



In addition to the PNAP program, Royal Canin supports veterinary technicians year-round through large industry gatherings, smaller educational opportunities and other resources to help them support both cats and dogs and themselves. To learn more about available pet professional programming, visit

About Royal Canin

Royal Canin

USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The ROYAL CANIN®

product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle, and therapeutic requirements. ROYAL CANIN®

diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit



and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus .

About VCA Charities

VCA Charities , a 501c(3),

is committed to supporting the joy of pet ownership by helping pets find and remain in loving homes. Through grants and partnerships with shelters and animal welfare organizations, we help remove barriers to pet ownership and help keep pets in loving homes by funding emergency and specialty veterinary care; supporting adoption readiness and surrender prevention programs; enabling the care and feeding of pets belonging to underserved families; and, responding to our local communities in crisis. VCA Charities is the charitable arm of

VCA Animal Hospitals , a leader in veterinary care committed to caring for the future of veterinary medicine while positively impacting pets, people, and communities. Learn more about VCA Charities at VCACharities

or find us on Instagram

and LinkedIn .



SOURCE Royal Canin

