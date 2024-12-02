(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The amalgamation of AI in healthcare for diagnostics and treatment scheming is driving market growth.
The global AI trust, risk and security management market size was USD 2,375.18 million in 2024, estimated at USD 2,878.96 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 16,379.66 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2034.
What is AI Trust, Risk and Security Management?
AI trust, risk and security management as a substructure that reinforces AI model administration, reliability, objectivity, productivity and data safeguarding. This technology trend assists in locating possible probabilities linked with utilizing AI models while also conducting how to diminish those probabilities. By this, the firm can sanction that settlements are dependent on reliable data sources causing pragmatic and genuine outcomes for every procedure. For firms that imbibe this framework into business functioning, AI models can observe a 50% enhancement in acquisition rates due to the model's preciseness.
Key Takeaways from the Report:
The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.3%. The market for AI trust, risk and security management is expanding due to patient care to sanction patient security and data isolation. The AI trust, risk and security management market analysis are primarily based on component, deployment, type, application, end use and region. Based on application, the governance & compliance segment dominated the market. North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
AI Trust, Risk and Security Management Market Dynamics:
Growth Drivers
Growing Cyber Attacks : The AI trust, risk and security management market size is expanding due to the growing prevalence of progressive cyber attacks targeted at AI systems and their connected data dispenses a notable menace underscoring the requirement for escalated security protocols. Safeguarding susceptible data utilized in AI systems is important, particularly with growing cases of data violation.
Amalgamation of AI Sectors : The amalgamation of AI in sectors such as automotive and retail entails strong trust, risk and security management solutions because of AI's growing role in the industries. In the automotive part, AI is important for the secure functioning of autonomous vehicles and conjecturing sustenance systems needing meticulous surveillance for security, conformity, and cyber security.
Trends and Opportunities:
Surge of AI in Financial Services : The usage of AI in financial services for swindling, credit composing, and funding commitment approves strong security, and probability handling solutions to protect susceptible financial data and comply with administrative needs. The elevated amalgamation of AI in healthcare and financial services suggests that the AI trust, risk, and security management market demand is expanding.
Growing Funding in AI Technologies : The growing funding in AI technologies ad R&D ventures is generating the requirement for strong trust, risk, and security management solutions to safeguard the funding. Additionally, the development of AI security technologies involving progression in cynical machine learning fortification and assure data handling procedures is speeding the market growth.
Competitive Analysis:
Spearheading market contenders are funding massively in research and development so as to augment their product lines which will assist the market to grow even more. Market contenders are also accepting an assortment of strategic ventures to augment their global footprint with crucial market advancements involving contemporary product instigations, lawful agreements, mergers and acquisitions, elevated funding, and participation with other firms.
Major players operating in AI trust, risk, and security management market are:
AT&T Inc. International Business Machines Corporation LogicManager, Inc. Moody's Analytics, Inc. RSA Security LLC. SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. ServiceNow Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Rapid7
Regional Insights:
North America : North America, particularly the United States, a prominent nation in AI invention and acquisition, has rendered sizeable funding in AI research and development, covering critical sectors such as healthcare, finance, automotive, and technology.
Asia Pacific : The speedy digital variation and urbanization in the region have caused a notable surge in the advancement of smart cities, and IoT applications are expected to drive the Asia Pacific AI trust, risk, and security management market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
AI Trust, Risk and Security Management Market Segmentation:
By Component Outlook
By Deployment Outlook
By Type Outlook
AI Application Security Data Anomaly Detection Data Protection Others
By Application Outlook
Bias Detection & Mitigation Governance & Compliance Privacy Management Security & Anomaly Detection
By End Use Outlook
Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Government Healthcare IT & Telecommunication Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Retail & E-Commerce Others
By Region Outlook
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
