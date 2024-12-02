SCARA Robot Market To Reach USD 19.06 Billion By 2032, Driven By Automation In Manufacturing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCARA Robot Size & Share Report

The increasing adoption across various industries is driven by their ability to boost productivity, lower operational costs, and maintain consistent quality.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The SCARA Robot Market size was valued at USD 9.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 19.06 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.23% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Driving Growth in the SCARA Robot Market through Automation in Modern ManufacturingThe SCARA robot market is driven by the rapid adoption of automation in manufacturing industries. The demand for SCARA robots is rising due to their ability to perform high-speed, precise assembly tasks, which are critical in industries such as electronics, automotive, and pharmaceuticals. The robots' ability to reduce human error, enhance efficiency, and operate in hazardous environments is further propelling their market growth. Additionally, the growing trend of Industry 4.0, focused on data-driven manufacturing and smart factories, is increasing the demand for automation solutions like SCARA robots, helping companies streamline production processes.Get a Sample PDF of SCARA Robot Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- ABB- Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.)- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation- KUKA AG- Fanuc Corporation- DENSO Corporation (DENSO Robotics)- Yaskawa Electric Corporation- Seiko Epson Corporation- Stäubli International AG- OMRON CorporationExpanding Applications and Technological AdvancementsSCARA robots are witnessing rapid growth across diverse applications, including assembly, packaging, material handling, and testing. Their versatility and ability to integrate with other automation systems have made them a go-to solution for various industries. Furthermore, technological advancements such as AI-powered vision systems, IoT integration, and improved precision controls are enhancing the capabilities of SCARA robots, expanding their use in complex operations. As industries increasingly demand automated solutions for scalability and efficiency, the SCARA robot market is projected to experience robust growth, driven by technological innovation and rising labor costs.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Payload Capacity:up to 5.00 kg5.01–15.00 kgmore than 15.00 kg.By Applications:transportpackagingassemblyinspectionothers.By End-user:food and beverageautomotivepharmaceuticalrubber and plasticindustrial & manufacturingnuclearothers.Regional Growth Drivers in the SCARA Robot Market: Asia-Pacific and North AmericaAsia-Pacific dominated the SCARA robot market with a 35.33% share in 2023, driven by its robust manufacturing base in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region's growth is fueled by the expansion of the electronics and automotive sectors and substantial investments in robotic automation. Companies such as FANUC, Yaskawa, and Mitsubishi Electric are enhancing their presence in the region, further boosting market growth. North America is poised for significant growth, led by increased automation in industries like automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Key players such as ABB Robotics, KUKA, and Universal Robots are driving innovation in the region.RECENT Development-Fanuc (Japan) launched SCARA robots for packaging, material handling, and assembly in February 2023, with a 3kg payload and a reach of 400mm (horizontal) and 200mm (vertical).-Epson (Japan) introduced new SCARA robots at Automate 2022, featuring high power density to meet advanced automation needs.-Topstar (China) unveiled three SCARA series: TRH015 (15–25kg), TRH2 series (2–5kg), and TRH5 series (5–10kg), designed for 3C and packaging sectors, including film pasting and labeling.Purchase Single User PDF of SCARA Robot Market Forecast Report @Key Takeaways:-The SCARA robot market is expected to grow significantly, driven by rising demand for automation in manufacturing and advancements in robotics technology.-The electronics and automotive sectors are key contributors to market growth, with SCARA robots enhancing efficiency, precision, and speed in production processes.-Asia-Pacific leads the market, with North America expected to experience substantial growth due to technological advancements and increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing industries.Key Points From TABLE OF CONTENTChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. SCARA Robot Market Segmentation, by Payload CapacityChapter 8. SCARA Robot Market Segmentation, by ApplicationsChapter 9. SCARA Robot Market Segmentation, by End-userChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued...Make an Inquiry Before Buying @

