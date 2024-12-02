AMETEK Appoints Narayan Vishwanathan Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AMETEK, (NYSE: AME ) today announced the appointment of Narayan Vishwanathan as Vice President and General Manager, Materials Analysis Division. Mr. Vishwanathan most recently served as Divisional Vice President and Business Unit Manager for the Electron Microscopy Technologies (EMT) businesses within AMETEK's Materials Analysis Division.

"I am very pleased to announce Narayan's to Vice President and General Manager," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Narayan's exceptional leadership skills, focus on innovation, and deep operational experience will ensure the continued success and growth of our Materials Analysis Division."

Mr. Vishwanathan joined AMETEK in 2005 and has held several P&L leadership positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to his role as Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager for the EMT businesses, Mr. Vishwanathan served as Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager for our Edax business and Business Manager for our HDR Power Systems business.

Mr. Vishwanathan earned a Bachelor and Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from The University of Mumbai and an International Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business.

AMETEK (NYSE: AME ) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annualized sales over $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit .

