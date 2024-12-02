Brennan's Opportunity Fund Acquires Second Asset

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Launched in September 2024, the fund targets surplus industrial from non-professional and corporate owners

This in the I-55 corridor adds 225,000 SF to Brennan's 12 million SF Chicagoland portfolio.

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a single-tenant industrial property of 225,000 square feet on 7.16 acres in Chicago, Illinois. Located at Interstate 55 and Pulaski Road, the property benefits from its infill location and an acquisition price below replacement cost.

"This acquisition exemplifies Brennan's approach to identifying opportunities in the highly competitive Chicagoland industrial market," said Dan Smith, Vice President for the Chicago Region. "The property's infill location, coupled with its below-market rents and multiple paths to value creation, provides a unique opportunity to deliver strong returns for our fund investors."

"This marks the second acquisition in our corporate real estate fund," added Jack Brennan, Managing Principal of the Midwest Region. "Corporate America remains the largest owner of industrial real estate in the nation.

As such, the user-owned market continues to be an abundant source of value-added investments in Chicago and throughout the US."

BIG plans to reposition the property by enhancing functionality through significant property improvements, including doubling the existing loading capacity. These upgrades will broaden the building's appeal and increase rental rates.

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 56 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

