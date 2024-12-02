ISC Issues Reminder About Ticker Symbol Change From “ISV” To “ISC” On The Toronto Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGINA, Saskatchewan, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the“Company”) would like to remind the that the Company's stock ticker symbol on the Toronto (the“TSX”) will change from“ISV” to“ISC” effective as of market open, today, Monday, December 2, 2024.

As a result of this change,“ISC” will now be the ticker symbol for Information Services Corporation's common shares listed on the TSX. The change allows for improved and synchronized brand alignment for the stock and the Company. No action is required by ISC's shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change. The CUSIP number for ISC's Class A Limited Voting Shares remains unchanged, and no steps need to be taken with respect to previously issued share certificates, as these are not affected by the symbol change.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

