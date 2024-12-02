Syncromune To Present At Piper Sandler 36Th Annual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncromune® Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative first in class immunotherapies for solid tumors, today announced that Charles Link, M.D., Executive Chairman of Syncromune, will deliver a corporate presentation at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference. The live presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET. Dr. and Chief Officer, Jeffrey Kraws, will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. In addition, the presentation will be available on Syncromune's website after the event. More details on the presentation can be found below.

Presentation Details:

Presentation time: Wednesday, December 4 from 9:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Harlem Track | Kennedy 2, 4th Floor

Presenter: Charles Link, M.D., Executive Chairman

For more information about Syncromune and its ongoing clinical trials, please visit .

About Syncromune®

Syncromune is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of an in situ platform therapy optimized for metastatic solid tumor cancers that aims to achieve high response rates with potentially improved survival. The company is currently developing SYNC-T, a novel and personalized platform immunotherapy that combines partial tumor oncolysis and a multi-target biologic drug. The SYNC-T combination approach is designed to target multiple mechanisms of cancer, promoting in situ immune activation while battling immune suppression. The goal is to activate T cells, enabling the immune system to recognize and attack cancer throughout the body and defend with immune memory. Our lead candidate, SV-102 for mCRPC, is currently moving into Phase 2 trials. Syncromune is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and West Des Moines, IA, USA. For more information, please visit .

About SYNC-T®

SYNC-T is a personalized in situ platform therapy designed to activate T cells and stimulate the immune system to treat metastatic solid tumors. SYNC-T utilizes a combination approach of in situ vaccination via device-induced partial tumor oncolysis and intratumoral infusion of a multi-target biologic drug. This methodology is designed to provide both immune stimulation and blockage of immune suppression, simultaneously targeting numerous cancer mechanisms. The therapy aims to synchronize the timing and location of tumor antigen release with the functional activation of immune cells. The dual mechanism empowers the activation and proliferation of T cells to elicit a systemic anti-tumor response and defend with immune memory.

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition, as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements contained in this press release or expressed orally in connection herewith that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by phrases such as“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“foresees,”“forecasts,”“estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release or expressed orally in connection herewith are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. None of Syncromune, Inc., its affiliates or their respective directors, officers, employees or agents gives any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to: (i) the achievement or reasonableness of future projections, management targets, estimates or prospects contained in this press release; or (ii) the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this press release, any other written information or oral information provided in connection herewith or any data that any of them generates. This press release was prepared by us for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to sell any securities at any time. None of Syncromune's securities have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law. Such securities have not been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission or by any state securities regulatory authority, nor has the Securities and Exchange Commission or any such state authority passed on the accuracy or adequacy of this press release. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Some of the information contained in this press release may be derived from information provided by industry sources. We believe that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable; however, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and have not independently verified such information.

