Mevx Introduces Game-Changing Features: Bubble Maps, Multichart, And Limit Order By Market Cap

Singapore , Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At MevX , innovation is our core mission, and we're proud to announce three transformative features that redefine how traders navigate the decentralized exchange (DEX) landscape. The latest tools-Bubble Maps, Multichart, and Limit Order by Market Cap-are designed to simplify decision-making, enhance efficiency, and empower traders to execute smarter, more strategic trades.





Bubble Maps: Token Holder Transparency Simplified

Discover who holds the tokens and how they manage them with Bubble Maps, a groundbreaking feature that visualizes token holder data. Traders can now effortlessly identify patterns among wallet holders and assess market health without combing through endless transaction hashes.





Here's how it works:



Larger bubbles represent wallets with higher token holdings.

Same-colored bubbles connected by lines indicate related wallets. Smaller, isolated bubbles typically signify individual investors.

With Bubble Maps, uncover potential scams, identify price manipulation, and save time while staying informed about the tokens you're tracking.



Multichart: All Your Data on One Screen

Managing multiple assets just got a whole lot easier. The Multichart feature lets users view up to 10 token charts simultaneously in a single tab, eliminating the need to switch between windows or tabs.





How to use Multichart:



Access Multichart from the MevX platform.

Paste token contracts and add them to your screen. Use the Quick Trade button to buy, sell, or set limit orders directly.

Stay ahead of market trends and make rapid, informed decisions with this all-in-one solution.



Limit Order by Market Cap: Precision Meets Control



Trading memecoins or volatile assets? Our new Limit Order by Market Cap tool lets traders set exact market cap targets for their trades, removing the guesswork.



How to set a limit order by market cap:



Go to the“Limit” section and select“Market Cap.”

Adjust the market cap target to match your strategy. Click“Place Order” to secure your trade.

This feature is perfect for maximizing profits and mitigating risks in dynamic markets, offering unmatched control over your trading outcomes.



Why Choose MevX?



MevX is committed to delivering cutting-edge tools that make trading seamless, efficient, and secure. Our platform continues to evolve, providing traders with the features they need to thrive in fast-paced crypto markets.



Explore these new features today and elevate your trading experience with MevX!



About MevX



MevX is a decentralized exchange committed to empowering traders with state-of-the-art tools and insights. By delivering user-centric innovations, MevX ensures a fast, smooth, and transparent trading experience for everyone.

