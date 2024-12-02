Merus And Partner Therapeutics Announce License Agreement For The U.S. Commercialization Of Zenocutuzumab In NRG1 Fusion-Positive Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®) and Partner Therapeutics, Inc. (PTx), a private, fully-integrated biotechnology company with a focus in hematology and oncology, today announced they have entered into an agreement in which Merus has exclusively licensed to PTx the right to commercialize zenocutuzumab (Zeno) for the treatment of NRG1 fusion-positive (NRG1+) cancer in the United States (U.S.).

“We are thrilled to work with the seasoned team at PTx to advance our mission to bring Zeno to patients with NRG1+ cancer,” said Shannon Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer of Merus.“We believe PTx is an ideal partner to support Zeno given their oncology commercialization expertise and executive team's deep understanding and experience with NRG1+ cancer.”

“Zeno has the potential to be the first and only targeted therapy for patients with NRG1+ non-small cell lung and pancreatic cancer, and may offer a substantial improvement over currently available therapies,” said Sarah Kurz, President and Chief Operating Officer of PTx.“ We are grateful to Merus for their development of Zeno, which has the potential to fill an unmet medical need for these patients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, following a specified transition period, PTx will assume full rights to U.S. commercialization of Zeno for the treatment of NRG1+ cancer. In exchange for the rights granted under the license agreement, Merus will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestones and high single-digit to low double-digit royalty payments based on the annual net sales of Zeno in NRG1+ cancer in the U.S. for any potential future sales.

A Biologics License Application for Zeno is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with previously treated NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

About Zeno

Zeno is a Biclonics® that utilizes the Merus Dock & Block® mechanism to inhibit the neuregulin/HER3 tumor-signaling pathway in solid tumors with NRG1 fusions (NRG1+ cancer). Through its unique mechanism of binding to HER2 and potently blocking the interaction of HER3 with its ligand NRG1 or NRG1-fusion proteins, Zeno has the potential to be particularly effective against NRG1+ cancer. In preclinical studies, Zeno potently inhibits HER2/HER3 heterodimer formation thereby inhibiting oncogenic signaling pathways, leading to inhibition of tumor cell proliferation and blocking tumor cell survival. In clinical studies, Zeno has demonstrated anti-tumor activity in multiple types of NRG1+ cancer, including NRG1+ NSCLC and NRG1+ PDAC.

About NRG1 Fusions

The NRG1 gene encodes neuregulin (also known as heregulin), the ligand for HER3. Fusions between NRG1 and partner genes are rare, tumorigenic genomic events occurring in patients with certain cancer types including NSCLC and PDAC.

About Partner Therapeutics

Partner Therapeutics, Inc. (PTx), an integrated biotechnology company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics to improve health outcomes in cancer and other serious diseases. The company believes in delivering products and supporting medical teams with the purpose of achieving superior outcomes for patients and their families. Visit .

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics® . Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website and LinkedIn .

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

