Authid Selected By Berify To Establish Biometric Identity Assurance For Millions Of Identities Across Its Global Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID ® (Nasdaq: AUID) (“authID”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced Berify , an authentication, consumer experience & signal harnessing organization, as a customer and OEM partner. Berify will secure its global user base with authID's ProofT M and Verified TM solutions for onboarding and authenticating, and will OEM authID's biometric solutions as a part of its to solve multiple enterprise use cases in the Asia Pacific market.

Berify's integrated platform combines blockchain, cybersecurity, consumer engagement and intuitive dashboards that allow its partner brands to create limitless product experiences, and social interactions for their consumers that generate valuable zero-party data for the client..

“authID stood out among several other potential partners because of their biometric identity platform's ability to both securely onboard and seamlessly authenticate our global user base with the highest levels of identity assurance,” said Thomas Chen, Berify CTO.“authID's biometric platform perfectly complements our vision to provide a verifiable, reusable identity that functions across any number of platforms, and their ability to recognize duplicate identities is a critical feature in our commitment to prevent identity fraud. Adding authID's technology to our platform is a huge win for our customers who want to secure their platforms, and their users who want enhanced, secure experiences wherever their digital journey takes them.”

Through its integrated platform Berify provides a single, reusable identity that can be used across vendors. The identity includes a digital address that can be bound to an authorized device to streamline user experiences and secure the account recovery process in the event of a lost device or account compromise.

“We are excited that Berify selected authID to provide the highest levels of identity trust with market leading speed, precision and accuracy, while deepening user trust with frictionless identity experiences, and our customer success team looks forward to getting them live quickly on our platform,” said Rhon Daguro, authID CEO.“This win demonstrates our ability to outperform several industry competitors, and the signing of this latest multi-year agreement is not only a testament to the strength of our offering but represents substantial progress in our efforts to increase bookings throughout the coming year.”

For more information on authID's offerings as well as its library of educational material related to biometrics and deepfakes, visit .

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises“Know Who's Behind the DeviceTM” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity and eliminates any assumption of 'who' is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today's digital ecosystem. Contact us to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover.



About Berify

Berify is a cutting-edge platform specializing in connecting physical products to the digital world for consumer experience and brand protection. With a suite of patented technologies, Berify offers a blend of security, interoperability and engagement in the consumer-brand relationship. Berify brands can protect their reputation, know their consumer, own their data, gain valuable consumer insights, incentivize desired behaviors, harnessing valuable signals and differentiate themselves in the competitive market. For more information, visit .

