Researchers Awarded 2024 Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc./RSNA Research Grants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tustin, Ca, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Research & Education (R&E) Foundation awarded its Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc./RSNA Research Scholar Grant to Jaehoon Shin, M.D., Ph.D. and the Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc./RSNA Medical Student Grant to Meet Patel. These grants are made possible by Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.'s support of the RSNA R&E Foundation as a Vanguard Program donor.

The Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc./RSNA Research Scholar Grant provides up to $200,000 for two years to help recipients selected by the RSNA Research Foundation transition from junior faculty to independent investigators. It is the Foundation's premier career development grant.

Jaehoon Shin, M.D., Ph.D., University of California, San Francisco, is developing a novel way to treat locally invasive, unresectable tumors using genetically modified T cells. The study plan involves two phases that promise significant improvements in therapeutic efficacy and patient safety for treating locally invasive, unresectable cancers.

The Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc./RSNA Medical Student Grant provides a $3,000 stipend, matched by the department for a total of $6,000 to pursue a research project in the radiologic sciences. Recipients are selected by the RSNA Research Foundation.

Meet Patel, University of Saskatchewan, is developing a machine learning-based platform that brings together a retrospective dataset of local chest and abdominopelvic CT scans to detect diseases simultaneously, leading to earlier diagnosis and appropriate management.

"As we continue to foster research and innovation through the RSNA R&E Foundation, we are proud to support these promising projects that bring us closer to addressing some of healthcare's most complex challenges," said Yuji Hamada, President and CEO, of Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. "Our ongoing investment in radiologic research is a testament to Canon Medical's commitment to advancing patient care and enhancing diagnostic solutions worldwide."

"The RSNA R&E Foundation greatly appreciates the generosity of Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., especially this year during our 40th Anniversary. As we celebrate this distinguished milestone, we look forward to the Foundation's next 40 years. We're committed to building upon this incredible legacy and continuing to make a positive impact on patient care together,” said Satoshi Minoshima, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the RSNA R&E Foundation Board of Trustees.“True to the Foundation's critical mission of Funding Radiology's Future, the Board of Trustees decided to fund an unprecedented amount-$5.26 million-for grants to help ensure a bright future for all medical imaging professionals. This funding level is impossible without the dedicated support of our generous donors.”

Established in 1989, the Vanguard Program allows companies to provide seed money for investigators working towards major discoveries. Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. has been a Vanguard company since 1990 and has committed over $2 million to fund named grant awards. Over 100 recipients have been funded by Canon in that time, with accomplishments such as 24 manuscripts published, 9 patents generated, and 3 start-up companies founded.

The RSNA R&E Foundation Board of Trustees approved funding for 81 grants in 2024 valued at over $5 million.

