Ticketscandy Introduces App Marketplace And Event Rating Badge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TicketsCandy App Marketplace

TicketsCandy launches its App Marketplace to improve event dashboard experiences and debuts an Event Rating Badge to enhance attendee trust and ticket sales.

- Artem FadieievLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TicketsCandy has made a significant improvement to event management by launching its new App Marketplace. This enhances usability by allowing event organizers to easily customize and access only the tools they need, solving common pain points like dashboard clutter and tool overload.Recent trends in technology, such as the rise of plug-and-play software and customizable app ecosystems, have demonstrated that users increasingly demand modular solutions. This is evident in the surge in popularity of app-based integrations and highly customizable software experiences. TicketsCandy's new marketplace follows this trend, allowing event managers to access only the tools they need, thereby keeping their dashboard clean and uncluttered. Inspired by platforms like Shopify's marketplace and Google Workspace add-ons, the App Marketplace centralizes essential functionalities, giving event professionals more flexibility and control.The newly launched App Marketplace aims to solve the problem of navigation overload-a common issue faced by event organizers when they struggle to find the right tools amidst a growing number of digital options. The primary dashboard now remains dedicated to essential features, while secondary tools have been relocated to the App Marketplace. This streamlined approach not only improves efficiency but also aligns with the recent tech movement toward clean UX and user-driven customization.TicketsCandy started by migrating some existing tools into the App Marketplace, like Tracking Pixels, Reviews, Remarketing, and more. This transition ensures that only necessary tools are available, keeping the dashboard clean for those who don't need all these additional features. This gradual rollout marks the beginning of a phased transformation that will bring even more integration opportunities over the next few months, including much-requested tools like the Zapier integration.Artem Fadieiev, CTO of TicketsCandy, stated, "Our goal is to empower event organizers with a streamlined, customizable platform that adapts to their unique needs. The App Marketplace is a pivotal step in our commitment to innovation and user-centric design, helping event organizers scale their operations without compromising usability."In addition to the marketplace, TicketsCandy has introduced an Event Rating Badge designed to showcase an event's customer reviews and star ratings. Recent studies in consumer behavior, such as the 2024 BrightLocal Consumer Review Survey, have highlighted the impact of social proof on purchasing decisions-50% of people trust online reviews as much as recommendations from friends and family. With this new feature, event organizers can build credibility directly on their websites, ultimately boosting ticket sales . The rating badge is accessible from the Reviews page, making it easy for organizers to copy the embed code and add it to their site.With these updates, TicketsCandy demonstrates a commitment to providing tools that cater to the evolving needs of event managers, echoing broader technological trends in simplicity, modularity, and transparency. The App Marketplace is a step toward creating an efficient, customizable, and future-proof event management experience. Planned updates include new integrations with popular platforms such as Zapier, Mailchimp, Constant Contact, Hubspot, Zendesk, Facebook, Google, and more.

Mike Wazowski

TicketsCandy

+1 800-557-5938

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.