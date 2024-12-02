Meet Our Newest Financial Advisor At Tarantino Wealth Management - Karis Schneider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tarantino Wealth Management is excited to announce the outstanding achievements of team member Karis Schneider, who joined the firm in July 2023 after 18 years in the industry. Since her arrival, Karis has demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism, successfully passing the Series 7 and Series 66 exams to become a full-service advisor . She holds these licenses with LPL Financial.Karis embodies the values of our firm, showcasing a strong work ethic and a positive attitude that has already made a significant impact on our company's growth. Her commitment to excellence is not only inspiring but also instrumental in helping us further our mission of empowering clients through comprehensive financial planning and investment strategies.“We are thrilled to celebrate Karis's achievements,” said Michael Tarantino, CFP.“Her talent and dedication are already evident, and we are excited to see how she will continue to contribute to our clients' success.”As a key player in our mission, Karis is poised to help our clients navigate their financial journeys with confidence and clarity. Please join us in congratulating her on this important milestone and welcoming her as a vital member of our team.About Tarantino Wealth Management:Specializes in retirement and financial planning, investment portfolio management, Social Security and Medicare planning, insurance needs and estate planning.Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

