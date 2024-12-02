PICO IV Levels Up: Powerhouse Experts Join The Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sterile CBD for IV Infusions

Russell Cox

Sibyl Swift

Swift and Cox bring their extensive background in pharmaceuticals and the FDA to the world of CBD IV therapy.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PICO IV , the trailblazers of CBD IV therapy, is thrilled to announce the addition of two titans to its advisory board: Sibyl Swift, Ph.D., and Russell J. Cox.This dynamic duo brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table, further solidifying PICO IV's position as a leader in the wellness industry.Sibyl Swift, Ph.D., is Chief Science Officer for Vidaful, a wellness company committed to delivering the highest quality herbs and supplements to their consumers. She is also a founder & partner at Swift Strategy Group. Her extensive background also includes serving on the Board of Directors, as well as CSO & VP Regulatory for cbdMD, SVP Scientific & Regulatory Affairs at the Natural Products Association (NPA), and Associate Director for Research & Strategy at FDA's Office of Dietary Supplement Programs (ODSP). In addition to serving on the Board of Advisors for PICO IV, Swift also serves on the board for Harbour Solution and the Benchmarking Committee for the Supplement Safety and Compliance Initiative (SSCI). Swift earned her Ph.D. in nutrition and M.S. in exercise physiology at Texas A&M University.Russell J. Cox is the President, CEO and member of the board of directors of Epirium Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to orally bioavailable small molecules that constitute a new class of therapeutics. Prior to that, he was CEO at Vital Therapies, Inc and operated in a number of leadership roles like Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Cox also served as SVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Ipsen Group, a pharmaceutical company focused in oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases, and as Chairman of the Board for Spyre Therapeutics. He began his career at Genentech, Inc. B.S. degree in biomedical science from Texas A&M University.What's Next for PICO IV?With Swift and Cox on board, the future of PICO IV looks brighter than ever. Stay tuned for exciting new developments and groundbreaking advancements in CBD therapy.“We are beyond thrilled to have Sibyl Swift and Russel Cox join our advisory board,” said Joe Young, CEO and founder of Pico IV.“They both have tremendous knowledge and experience to bring to the table. We're honored to have two such individuals help us continue to expand our product offering, make an impact in the market, and help improve the lives of our customers.”About PICO IV Inc.Founded in 2023, PICO IV Inc pioneered a new technology to become the world's first manufacturer of CBD IV Therapy. Committed to using the highest quality CBD with rigorous third-party testing, Pico IV sets the standard for CBD quality, transparency, and efficacy. PICO IV is currently available in a number of clinics across the US and is available for purchase by licensed providers.

Maegan Fox

Pico IV

+1 855-900-0020

...

