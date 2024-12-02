Two Migrant Labourers Dead, One Injured As Wall Collapses In Central Kashmir's Budgam
Date
12/2/2024 8:14:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two migrant labourers died, while one was injured after a wall collapsed in Ichgam area of Budgam district of Central Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
Chief medical officer Budgam, Dr Ayoub said that the labourers were working at the site of a ring road project when the incident occurred.
He said that three labourers were injured in the incident, of whom two succumbed to his injuries and one is admitted to district hospital Budgam.
