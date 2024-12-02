Azerbaijan Premier League: Qarabag FC Wins Over Neftchi PFK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Qarabag FC has won the match against Neftchi PFK, which took place within Azerbaijan Premier League, Round 15, Azernews reports.

The match held at the Neftchi Arena ended with a victory for Qarabag FC with a score of 3:0.

In Qarabag FC, Leandro Andrade scored a double, and another goal was scored by Nariman Akhundzade.

Following this result, Qarabag FC has earned 37 points and moved to the top of the league table, while Neftchi PFK remains in 8th place with 13 points.

It is worth noting that in the other matches of the round, Araz-Nakhchivan defeated Turan Tovuz (1-0), Sabah overcame Sabail (1-0), Kapaz triumphed away against Shamakhi (1-0), and Zira achieved a convincing victory over Sumgayit with a score of 4-1.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.