Azerbaijan Highlights COP29 Cybersecurity Achievements At Global Summit


12/2/2024 8:10:04 AM

The Global Cybersecurity conference held in Zurich, Switzerland, featured the inaugural East-West Alliance Global Cybersecurity Summit, a collaborative initiative between the Spanish National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) and the Swiss Cybersecurity Institute, Azernews reports.

The summit brought together global leaders in cybersecurity for the first time.

Tural Mammadov, Head of the Azerbaijani State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, participated as a speaker in the panel "Strengthening Public-Private Partnership in the Field of Cybersecurity." During his address, Mammadov highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships in enhancing cybersecurity and outlined Azerbaijan's plans in this area.

He emphasized the importance of public-private cooperation in Azerbaijan's national cybersecurity framework, citing key documents such as the“Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Information Security and Cybersecurity for 2023–2027” and the“On Some Measures in the Field of Ensuring the Security of Critical Information Infrastructure.” Mammadov also discussed tax incentives in cybersecurity and shared Azerbaijan's successful experience in ensuring information security for the COP29 event.

The summit concluded with an agreement to make the East-West Alliance Global Cybersecurity Summit an annual event, aimed at promoting international collaboration, sharing cybersecurity strategies, and addressing global challenges in the cybersecurity domain.

