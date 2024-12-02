Azerbaijan Highlights COP29 Cybersecurity Achievements At Global Summit
Date
12/2/2024 8:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Global Cybersecurity conference held in Zurich, Switzerland,
featured the inaugural East-West Alliance Global Cybersecurity
Summit, a collaborative initiative between the Spanish National
Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) and the Swiss Cybersecurity
Institute, Azernews reports.
The summit brought together global leaders in cybersecurity for
the first time.
Tural Mammadov, Head of the Azerbaijani State Service for
Special Communications and Information Security, participated as a
speaker in the panel "Strengthening Public-Private Partnership in
the Field of Cybersecurity." During his address, Mammadov
highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships in
enhancing cybersecurity and outlined Azerbaijan's plans in this
area.
He emphasized the importance of public-private cooperation in
Azerbaijan's national cybersecurity framework, citing key documents
such as the“Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Information
Security and Cybersecurity for 2023–2027” and the“On Some Measures
in the Field of Ensuring the Security of Critical Information
Infrastructure.” Mammadov also discussed tax incentives in
cybersecurity and shared Azerbaijan's successful experience in
ensuring information security for the COP29 event.
The summit concluded with an agreement to make the East-West
Alliance Global Cybersecurity Summit an annual event, aimed at
promoting international collaboration, sharing cybersecurity
strategies, and addressing global challenges in the cybersecurity
domain.
MENAFN02122024000195011045ID1108946323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.