Zelensky, Scholz Honor Fallen Heroes At Kyiv's Independence Square

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian at the national memorial on Independence Square in Kyiv.

This is according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The two countries' leaders laid flowers at the memorial and observed a minute of silence to honor the fallen heroes.

Scholz made a surprise visit to Kyiv on December 2.