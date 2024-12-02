Russia Fired About 60 North Korean Missiles At Ukraine Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's military intelligence says that Russia has used approximately 60 North Korean missiles in against Ukraine.

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's of Defense, said this in an interview with Free Europe/Radio Liberty, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, we have information that Russia used about 60 North Korean missiles against Ukraine. Their accuracy is generally low. We understand that the technologies used in their production are outdated. However, they still pose a threat, because there is no difference between dying from a missile made in 2014 and one made using old technologies," Cherniak said.

He emphasized that these missiles represent a very serious threat to Ukraine's industry, its population, and essentially to everyone.

When asked about artillery ammunition and Russia's reliance on supplies from North Korea, Cherniak noted that the issue concerns millions of rounds of artillery shells.

"We constantly see the movement of cargo, containers. We do not exclude that there may be artillery ammunition manufactured by North Korea, which is already in its warehouses. Yes, this is also a huge danger for Ukraine, because, in addition to Russia's own military industry and capabilities, it also uses ammunition coming from North Korea," Cherniak said.