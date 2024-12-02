Volkswagen factories in Germany face strikes in protest of carmaker’s jobs cut

(MENAFN) Workers at Volkswagen factories in Germany are set to strike starting Monday, following stalled negotiations over the carmaker's plans to cut thousands of jobs. The labor union IG Metall announced the strike over the weekend, promising a fierce battle if necessary. The automaker, grappling with challenges, has proposed plant closures, sparking sharp opposition from its workforce and unions.



Volkswagen has been facing mounting pressures from high domestic production costs, a challenging transition to electric vehicles, and fierce competition in the Chinese market. The company, employing approximately 120,000 people in Germany, has been in contentious talks with unions since revealing its consideration of plant closures in September. The potential job cuts mark a significant escalation in labor tensions at one of the world's leading automakers.



Union representatives had previously proposed cost-saving measures to avoid closures, including foregoing bonuses and reducing work hours in exchange for stable employment. These proposals, estimated to save 1.5 billion euros (USD1.6 billion) annually, were rejected by Volkswagen, which argued they would not provide the long-term financial relief necessary. IG Metall expressed frustration at VW's stance, accusing the company of disregarding collaborative solutions from employee representatives.



The strikes mark a critical juncture for Volkswagen as it seeks to navigate its financial struggles while maintaining workforce relations. The outcome of the strikes could have far-reaching implications, not only for Volkswagen’s operations in Germany but also for its global strategy amid the evolving landscape of the automotive industry.

