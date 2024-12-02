Kuwait Participates In Cairo's Int'l Humanitarian Support To Gaza Conf.
12/2/2024 8:04:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Dec 2 (KUNA)-- The International conference to Support and Strengthen Humanitarian Response in Gaza, began Monday in Cairo with over 100 countries participating, including Kuwait led by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.
The conference, under the theme "A Year of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza: Urgent Needs and Sustainable Solutions", was held with the participation of UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, alongside ministers and representatives from various regional and international countries, international organizations, and relevant United Nations agencies.
This conference aligns with Egypt's ongoing efforts to support humanitarian responses in the Gaza Strip and address the catastrophe facing the Palestinian people.
It aims to enhance international support to Gaza Strip, ensure sustainability of humanitarian responses, mobilize efforts to deliver urgent aid, and provide the requirements for an early recovery.
The conference would also address the political, security and humanitarian dimensions, following the Israeli occupation's ban of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). (end)
