Talk It Out NC Guides Families Through Dangers Of Underage Drinking During National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

As North Carolinians map out plans this holiday season, keep in mind that December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. To improve safety on our state's roads, Talk It Out NC , North Carolina's initiative to prevent underage drinking, is encouraging families to Start the Conversation about the dangers of underage alcohol use and the severe consequences of impaired driving.

Why Start The Conversation?

Drinking and driving is not restricted to adults. In 2023, the North Carolina Department of Transportation recorded nearly 50,000 car crashes involving teenage drivers across the state, and far too many of these incidents involved alcohol.



More than 1,150 alcohol-related crashes in North Carolina involved teens.

20 teens died in alcohol-related driving accidents last year. More than 575 teenagers suffered injuries in alcohol-related incidents.

North Carolina has a zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking and driving. A driver under the age of 21 with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of even .01% will face automatic license suspension as well as criminal charges and fines. Remember that it's also illegal for anyone under 21 to buy or consume alcohol.

"Throughout National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, we hope to encourage parents and grandparents across the state to Start the Conversation about the dangers of underage drinking with their children and to explain the consequences of drunk driving as well as the proactive measures teens can take to stay safe," explains Jeff Strickland, Public Affairs Director of the North Carolina ABC Commission. "Talking about alcohol use this time of year does not need to be awkward. Talk it Out NC gives families the information and tools they need to set the tone for an open and honest discussion about the topic."

How to Start The Conversation

Talk it Out NC has compiled years of research and best practices to create helpful guides and age-appropriate conversation starters , enabling families to thoroughly discuss underage drinking and talk about how to make healthy choices.

Here is some advice parents can share with their children throughout the month of December to ensure a happy and safe holiday season.



Don't Drink and Drive or Ride with Someone Who Has Been Drinking : Keep safety a top priority. For starters, stay sober and refrain from using alcohol. If you make the mistake of using alcohol, don't drive, and use a designated driver or ridesharing service to ensure everyone arrives home safely.

Curfews Plus Call-ins: When setting a curfew, also set times your for teen to call to check in with you. The Text "X" Plan : Teens who find themselves in risky situations can text "X" to their parents for an immediate pickup with no questions asked.

"We know teens want to have fun through the holiday season, but we need them to heed this advice, so they stay healthy and safe," adds Strickland. "This is a happy and joyous time of the year, and in the spirit of togetherness North Carolina families should make time to Start the Conversation this December. It could make an impression on the minds of your teen for years to come."

About Talk It Out NC:



The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission

launched the Talk it Out NC campaign in 2014. The goal of the multimedia awareness and engagement campaign is to reduce underage drinking by encouraging conversations between responsible adults and young people. Talk it Out NC offers resources for parents and others who need guidance in talking to their children about the dangers of underage drinking. This aligns with the ABC Commission's mission of working to strengthen the public health, wellness, and safety of communities across North Carolina.

Visit



to get the conversation started.

