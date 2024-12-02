Constellis Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Gold Designation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the company received a Military Friendly® Employer Designation for 2025. This marks the sixth consecutive year Constellis has earned this honor, reaffirming the company's steadfast commitment to supporting military personnel and veterans.

2025 Military Friendly Employer Gold Designation

Continue Reading

Constellis earned the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Gold Designation through an evaluation process that combines publicly available data and proprietary information from VIQTORY's Military Friendly® survey. The data is measured against thresholds to determine an organizations' performance in key areas like veteran hiring, retention, employee turnover and the promotion and advancement of military employees. This method ensures that only companies meeting the highest standard for supporting veterans and military personnel earn the Military Friendly® distinction. Over twelve hundred companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Gold Designation as a Military Friendly® Employer," said Marissa Holdorf, Chief Human Resources Officer at Constellis. "At Constellis, we take great pride in fostering a workplace where military personnel can thrive, advance, and leverage their invaluable skills and experiences. This recognition emphasizes our unwavering commitment to ensuring success after their military service."

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation the have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks. We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen," said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

About Military Friendly® Employers:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at

.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at

.

SOURCE Constellis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED