NAPCO Security Technologies To Attend The UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Conference Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC ), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today is announcing that management will be attending and hosting one on one meetings with investors at the UBS Global Industrials and Wednesday, December 4, 2024 in Palm Beach, FL.

Management will be discussing several topics, including the Company's latest innovations and recently launched products designed to enhance Recurring Service Revenue (RSR) and address diverse market demands.

Highlights of NAPCO's new offerings include:



MVP Access Control and Locking System: A state-of-the-art solution with advanced features aimed at driving RSR.

StarLink Fire Max2: A cutting-edge fire reporting radio that integrates both AT&T and Verizon carrier services to ensure reliability while boosting RSR.

StarLink Intrusion Max2: An advanced intrusion reporting radio featuring dual-carrier support and designed to generate RSR.

FireLink Fire Control Panel System: Scalable fire safety solutions for commercial properties, incorporating an integrated fire reporting radio to streamline operations and support RSR growth.

Prima Alarm System Accessories: Innovative products such as wireless solar-powered doorbell cameras and dealer takeover modules, all contributing to increased RSR.

Specialized Locks: Electronic and mechanical lock solutions specifically designed for multi-tenant and multi-family buildings. Trilogy Locks: Touchscreen-operated locks that provide enhanced security with advanced functionality.

According to NAPCO CEO Richard Soloway, "These cutting-edge products exemplify our unwavering commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the market while driving sustainable revenue growth. By continuously innovating and delivering solutions that generate Recurring Service Revenue (RSR), we are positioning NAPCO as a leader in security technology and ensuring lang-term value for our customers and stakeholders."

To receive additional information, request an in person one on one invitation, please contact your UBS sales representative or Francis Okoniewski, Vice President, Investor Relations for NAPCO at [email protected] .

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications.

.



