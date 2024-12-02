Chief Compliance Officer Of New York Life Insurance Company Joins Norm Ai Regulatory Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sandi

Tillotson, Chief Compliance Officer of New York Life Insurance Company, has joined the Norm Ai Regulatory Advisory Board.

New York Life , a Fortune 100 company with a 179-year legacy, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. With a of over 12,000 insurance agents, New York Life serves millions of clients nationwide. The company also manages more than $800 billion in assets, spanning diverse asset classes and global markets. Ms.

Tillotson leads New York Life's compliance programs across both its insurance and investment operations, while also overseeing the company's ethics, anti-money laundering, and privacy programs.

Prior to New York Life, Ms.

Tillotson served as a Litigation Associate with Bingham McCutchen LLP. She began her career in 1994 serving as a Public Affairs Specialist in the Office of Ambassador Madeleine K. Albright, U.S. Mission to the United Nations. Ms. Tillotson holds a J.D. from the Columbia University School of Law.

Ms.

Tillotson brings more than 20 years of legal and compliance leadership experience to the Norm Ai Regulatory Advisory Board, where she will be working closely with the Norm Ai team as they deploy their AI-powered compliance workflow automation capabilities for large enterprises.

John Nay, CEO of Norm

Ai, said: "We have already greatly benefited from learning from Sandi and her teams at New York Life, and we are thrilled to formally welcome her to our Regulatory Advisory Board as we expand our knowledge of key compliance processes in financial services."

"New York Life is committed to leveraging innovative technology, including for compliance, to deliver on our mission and enhance experiences for our clients, agents, and employees," said Ms.

Tillotson. "I have seen the Norm Ai team execute rapidly, and I am excited to advise their expansion across regulatory frameworks and compliance workflows."

Ms.

Tillotson joins a broader Norm Ai Regulatory Advisory Board that includes a former White House Regulatory Czar, former SEC Commissioner, and the former Superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services.

