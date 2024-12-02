ACCESA AND METAFINANZ ARE PARTNERING TO CREATE A MORE SECURE AND SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading company Accesa, with 20 years of experience turning business challenges into opportunities for growth, and IT consulting and services company metafinanz, with its own successful-track record that spans over 30 years, are joining forces to bridge the gap between sustainability and tech innovation.

A next step in an already successful, long-term partnership, the launch of this new set of comprehensive and flexible services will leverage the two organisations' deep technical expertise and extensive cross-industry experience to deliver a robust, sustainable framework for digitalisation in Europe.

The two services in their joint portfolio , Green Application Modernisation and Integrated Cybersecurity, aim to both accelerate cybersecurity journeys and boost application performance and scalability, while embedding sustainability through Greener IT practices.

"Sustainability makes companies viable for the future, and we're excited to start this journey of enhancing transformation across the European business landscape, along with Accesa.

We're combining our skills, knowledge, and first-hand experience around how GreenIT, as a part of any sustainability initiative, decreases not only carbon emissions but is also a massive cost saving program. We look forward to having a positive impact both on businesses and the environment." - Eric Jochum, Management Consultant Green IT, metafinanz

The highly-customisable Integrated Cybersecurity package includes Cyber Health Check, Security Operations Centres for all needs, Cybersecurity Awareness, Cyber Resilience, Resilient Supply Chain Ready and a CyberTalent Programme that aims to educate and certify disadvantaged people for a career in cybersecurity. With an assessment that helps businesses effectively evaluate and select the solutions that work to address their individual needs, the Integrated Cybersecurity services package developed by Accesa and metafinanz is designed to measure up to every risk.

Aiming to help businesses unlock the full potential of their IT infrastructure, while driving both innovation and sustainability in their digital transformation journeys, the second service in Accesa and metafinanz's portfolio, Green Application Modernisation, addresses the needs of a wide range of organisations; from those starting their journey towards greener IT to those pursuing a full-scale transformation.

The modular services offer the flexibility to choose the right level of support and expertise tailored to the needs of every business. They cover the entire spectrum of options from evaluating the carbon footprint of any IT infrastructure and gaining a deep understanding of GreenIT principles, to a tailored consultative approach and proof-of-concept development, and all the way through to full-scale green application modernisation initiatives.

By combining Accesa's expertise in Application Modernisation with the leadership of metafinanz's in Green IT and the MMIGIT framework, Green Application Modernisation is an integrated service that tackles both modernisation and sustainability.

"Building a cleaner, sustainable digital world while safeguarding our customers' businesses is a shared priority for Accesa and metafinanz. While these services are developed mainly with small to mid-enterprise businesses in mind, we have both the knowledge and expertise to effectively scale them, offering comprehensive and impactful cybersecurity solutions to help organisations of all sizes strengthen their security posture.

As investments in cybersecurity become essential for the future, our commitment to training and development continues to produce skilled experts, empowering a stronger, digitally secure workforce for tomorrow." – Vasile Bota , Cybersecurity, Quality Management, and Managed Operations Portfolio Service Owner, Accesa

With built-in flexibility, both the Integrated Cybersecurity and Green Application Modernisation packages adapt to the needs and priorities of every business. Together, these services provide the tools necessary for European companies to achieve digital transformation that is both environmentally responsible and secure.

ABOUT ACCESA

Accesa is a leading technology company headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, with offices in Oradea and 20 years of experience in turning business challenges into opportunities and growth.



A value-driven organisation, it has established itself as a partner of choice for major brands in Retail, Manufacturing, Finance, and Banking. It covers the complete digital evolution journey of its customers, from ideation and requirements setup to software development and managed services solutions.



With more than 1,200 IT professionals, Accesa also has a fast-growing footprint, establishing itself as an employer of choice for IT professionals who are passionate about problem-solving through technology. Coming together in strong tech teams with a customer-centric approach, they enable businesses to grow, delivering value for our clients, partners, industry, and community.



ABOUT METAFINANZ

For over 30 years, metafinanz Informationssysteme GmbH, a business and IT consulting company, has been at the side of its customers in an increasingly digital and dynamic world. Our promise: We shine a new light on future viability. We enable our customers to find, develop and apply solutions themselves - and therefore to actively face the future.

We offer consulting in the areas of AI & data driven company, connected platforms, ESG transformation, future organization, resilient business and transformation strategy. Decades of experience and a deep understanding of the technological possibilities allow us to optimally classify the development potential of our clients. We identify opportunities and guide change and transformation processes.

We know this because we have successfully undergone profound changes as a company. Today, we are an agile consulting firm looking forward to the challenges of the coming decades. Technology expertise, a culture of change and an agile mindset are integral to our approach. We embrace diversity and bring diverse perspectives and expertise to the table. We see the big picture as well as the individual parts and create sustainable value from technology, culture and networks.

