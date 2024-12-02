Orbit Wins Israeli Ministry Of Defense Tender For $9.1M Satellite Communication Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

T he Multi-Purpose Terminals

to Provide Mission Critical Satellite Connectivity for mobile and on the pause roll-on/roll-off ground platforms

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of maritime and airborne SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne management systems has announced that it has won a tender from the Israeli of Defense to Multi-Purpose satellite communication Terminals (MPTs) for mobile and stationary ground platforms, valued at approximately $9.1 million. The systems are scheduled for delivery during 2025.

MPTTM30(12'') - Multi-Purpose Terminal Stabilized VSAT System. Designed to meet the“anytime, anywhere” coverage requirements of the military and government satcom markets across all platforms

MPTTM46(18'') - Multi-Purpose Terminal Stabilized VSAT System. Designed to meet the“anytime, anywhere” coverage requirements of the military and government satcom markets across all platforms

Daniel

Eshchar , CEO of Orbit, stated: "This strategic win represents a significant milestone for Orbit, reinforcing our position as a trusted technology partner for defense organizations worldwide. It reflects the great confidence in Orbit's technological capabilities, as we provide satellite communication systems for various maritime, ground, and airborne platforms to global customers, including airborne platforms of the U.S. military and NATO countries.

The advanced multi-purpose terminals will provide the Israeli Defense Forces with superior satellite connectivity across various platforms.

This order, combined with our recent selection by VIASAT to develop next-generation terminals for their Viasat 3 satellites and additional orders from the Ministry of Defense, validates our technological leadership in the global SATCOM market. As the Israeli defense establishment continues to be a strategic customer for Orbit, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our defense and commercial customers worldwide."

Orbit's line of Multi-Purpose Terminals, including the MPT-30 and MPT-46, redefine mobile communication with unparalleled reliability and high data rate transmission/reception. Designed with versatility in mind, these compact, yet powerful, terminals can be installed on a variety of mobile platforms and roll-on/roll-off applications, ensuring seamless broadband connectivity in even the most challenging terrains. Their low size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP) design offers high performance - over 126 Mbps for downloads and 29 Mbps for uploads. This ensures that high-volume data, including live video streams, can be transmitted without interruption, a critical factor for mission success.

By catering to the diverse needs of modern military operations, they enable forces to maintain critical communication lines, enhancing situational awareness and operational effectiveness across a spectrum of environments.

The terminals comply with MIL-STD and Civil standards as well as with International, national and satellite SATCOM regulations. They are compatible with military satellite systems, making them an ideal choice for Intelligence, Reconnaissance, and Surveillance (ISR) applications, which require highly accurate tracking capabilities, as well as meeting the 'everywhere, all-the-time' coverage requirements of military users.

About Orbit Communication Systems:

Orbit Communication Systems, a global leader in airborne and maritime communications, satellite tracking, and ground-station technology, revolutionizes global connectivity with cutting-edge solutions for the new space era. Our state-of-the-art systems are utilized on a wide range of platforms, including mission aircraft, trainers, rotary-wing aircraft, transport vessels, tankers, jet fighters and unmanned platforms.

Our reach extends to naval vessels, armored land platforms, cruise ships, ground stations, and offshore platforms, ensuring comprehensive coverage across maritime and terrestrial domains.

Orbit provides innovative, cost-effective, and reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces, navies, space agencies, and emerging New Space companies. Orbit is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and is under the control of the FIMI Investment Fund. The company maintains a subsidiary in Florida, USA, which provides production, integration, and support capabilities for the North American market. Its

global operations, encompassing, marketing, sales, and customer service, extend across Europe, and the Far East.

