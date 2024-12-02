Political Agreement Regarding The Ownership Of Copenhagen Airports A/S
Date
12/2/2024 8:01:11 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through today's announcement by the Ministry of Finance (link: Politisk aftale om Statens køb af aktiemajoritet i Københavns Lufthavne A/S og betinget købsaftale mellem Finansministeriet og ATP om køb af aktiemajoriteten i Københavns Lufthavne A/S ) Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) has learned that a Political agreement has been entered into regarding the Danish State acquiring the majority of shares in CPH and that a conditional share purchase agreement has been entered into between the Ministry of Finance and ATP.
The Company will issue further announcements as and when required by applicable regulations.
