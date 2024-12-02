Blackford Capital Named To Inc.’S 2024 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford Capital , a leading lower middle private equity firm, is proud to be named to Magazine's Founder-Friendly Investors list for 2024. Blackford Capital is one of only three Michigan-based private equity firms included among the 269 companies on the prestigious list. Companies on the list have demonstrated successful track records of collaboration and remain actively involved with the founders they partner with.

“We're honored to be recognized for the second year in a row. This award highlights our commitment to building lasting partnerships with entrepreneurs and management teams, helping them achieve their business goals and drive long-term growth,” said Martin Stein, Blackford Capital's founder and managing director.“Our inclusion on the 2024 Inc. Founder-Friendly list reflects the trust we've developed with the families and founders we work with and the reputation we've built in the industry over the past 14 years.”

Since its inception in 2010 by Martin Stein, Blackford Capital has acquired, grown, and successfully exited founder- and family-owned lower middle market companies with revenues ranging from $5 million to $250 million. The firm has developed 17 platforms and completed approximately 33 add-ons and ten exits overall. Blackford Capital focuses exclusively on majority controlled leveraged buyouts of industrial, consumer products, and value-added distribution companies. Under the ownership and operation of Blackford Capital, these portfolio companies have grown to become industry leaders, thriving in each of their industries across 10 U.S. states, the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, as well as Ireland, Germany and China, employing more than 2,000 individuals.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list has established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It serves as a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

