(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing global pressure to decrease the carbon footprint of refrigerants is driving growth.

New York, USA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global transcritical CO2 systems for commercial and industrial refrigeration market size was USD 12.30 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 14.29 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 55.48 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Transcritical CO2 Systems for Commercial and Industrial Refrigeration?

In transcritical CO2 systems for commercial and industrial refrigeration, the CO2 functions occasionally or solely above the crucial point. Dissimilar to subcritical systems, it involves a gas cooler to scatter heat and uses a high-pressure augmentation valve to regulate initiation into the evaporator. They are the most convenient solution for utilizing organic refrigerants in retail conditions. They are detectable by the fact that operating fluids experience subcritical and supercritical conditions.

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.3%.

The market for transcritical CO2 systems for commercial and industrial refrigeration is expanding due to growing energy prices.

The transcritical CO2 systems for commercial and industrial refrigeration market analysis are primarily based on commercial application, industrial application, and region.

Based on commercial application, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the market. Europe dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Transcritical CO2 Systems for Commercial and Industrial Refrigeration Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

Stringent Ecological Directives : The transcritical CO2 systems for commercial and industrial refrigeration market size are expanding due to strict ecological directives and policies targeted at decreasing greenhouse gas discharge. Conventional refrigerants, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), have excessive global warming potential (GWP), which causes climate change and ecological demeaning. Governments and administrative organizations globally are applying stringent regulations to ease or restrict the usage of such refrigerants.

Technological Progressions : Technological progressions have caused the advancement of more productive and dependable system constituents, such as improved compressors, heat exchangers, and regulation systems. These inventions have enhanced the holistic presentation and energy efficiency of carbon dioxide systems, rendering them a more feasible and alluring alternative for industrial applications. The initiation of the multi-stage and irregular momentum compressors has maximized the function of CO2 systems below differing load situations, causing decreased energy intake and lesser functional prices.

Trends and Opportunities:

Focus on Green and Circular Economy : One eminent trend impacting the acquisition of transcritical CO2 systems is the escalating concentration on green and circular economy. Governments globally have instigated strict directives such as the European Union's F-gas directives to ease off detrimental refrigerants. The directives compel firms to adapt towards organic options such as CO2 which suggests that the transcritical CO2 systems for commercial and industrial refrigeration market demand is expanding.

Surge in Economical Cooling Solutions : The market is anticipated to encounter strong growth as businesses look for green, economical cooling solutions. The demand for low GWP systems will persist to surge especially in regions with robust administrative frameworks.

Competitive Analysis:

Spearheading market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their product lines, which will push the CO2 systems for commercial and industrial market growth in the near future. Market contenders are also operating an assortment of strategic ventures to augment their global footprint with significant market advancements such as contemporary product instigations and contractual consensus.

Major players operating in transcritical CO2 systems for the commercial and industrial refrigeration market are:



CO2 Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

FRASCOLD SPA

ADVANSOR A/S

MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD.

ALFA LAVAL

Hussmann Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

BITZER

Danfoss GmbH

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. Carrier Corporate

Regional Insights:

Europe : Strict ecological directives and a robust focus on sustainability are driving the market forward in this region. Strategies such as the F-Gas Regulation concentrate on decreasing the usage of elevated GWP refrigerants propels the acquisition of green CO2 systems. Europe profits from progressive framework, technological invention, and elevated demand from sectors such as food processing and pharmaceuticals.

North America : The region's acquisition of transcritical CO2 systems has been retarded in contrast to Europe; growing ecological consciousness and strict regulation are expected to drive Asia Pacific transcritical CO2 systems for commercial and industrial refrigeration market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Transcritical CO2 Systems for Commercial and Industrial Refrigeration Market Segmentation:

By Commercial Application Outlook:



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hotels & Restaurants Other Retail Stores

By Industrial Application Outlook:



Food & Beverage Processing

Cold Storage Warehouses

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Other Industrial Applications

By Region Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

